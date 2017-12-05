Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Won't 'Add Anything that Affects Gameplay': PUBG CEO

 
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Won't 'Add Anything that Affects Gameplay': PUBG CEO

Highlights

  • PUBG won't get items that impact gameplay
  • Only cosmetic items are planned post-release
  • The game is coming to the Xbox One on December 12

After the Star Wars Battlefront 2 debacle surrounding pay-to-win micro-transactions, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) team has stated it won’t be doing so at all, preferring to focus on cosmetic items instead. This came to light at a developer panel featuring PUBG CEO Chang Han Kim and Lead Game Designer Junhyuk Choi at G-Star — a South Korean games expo.

“As you may already know, we will never add anything that affects the gameplay. However, there is a relatively strong demand for cosmetic items. Since the official launch is our top priority, we plan on adding new items after that,” Kim said, fielding a question on whether there would a new crate with a special items akin to what the company did during Gamescom.

Also of note is that the game could see a training mode for players to get to grips with the game.

“Frankly, I think there lies PUBG’s charm. Our thought was, ‘There is no practice in life! It should be tough!’ since delivering the reality was important. However, many players are requesting a tutorial mode or a shooting range, and we believe this could be helpful for some players. So, we will start devising a plan to develop such a feature after the official release,” the duo said.

 

Previously, it was revealed that for PUBG Xbox One has a release date of December 12. Don’t expect it to run at 60fps though.

"While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP [Xbox Game Preview] launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30fps across all Xbox One devices. We’re constantly refining the game and exploring options to increase frames per second, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more," tweeted PUBG creator Brendan Greene.

Are you still playing PUBG or have other games taken up your time? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chang Han Kim, G star, PC games, PC gaming, PlayerUnknown Battleground, PUBG, PUBG Corp, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Google Station Free Public Wi-Fi to Go Beyond Railway Stations in India to Reach Cities
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Won't 'Add Anything that Affects Gameplay': PUBG CEO
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  2. Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant
  3. How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Officially Unveiled Ahead of Thursday Launch
  5. Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  7. Redmi 5 Unveiled, WhatsApp Restricted Groups, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  9. New Google App Offers a Unified Google Experience on Low-End Smartphones
  10. Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.