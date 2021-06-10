Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know

Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know

Playdate is priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,060).

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 June 2021 13:12 IST
Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Playdate/ Panic

Playdate comes with a non-backlit black-and-white screen

Highlights
  • Playdate set to go up for pre-order in July
  • Playdate's unique crank can come handy in some games
  • Panic will offer a host of free games on Playdate

Playdate, an upcoming handheld gaming console from US-based Panic, will become available in July for pre-orders, and shipping is likely to start later in the year. The device will offer two new games every week during the first season, but you won't know what you will be getting until the games arrive. Panic  had originally planned one game every week, but it recently announced it has decided to double the number — so instead of 12 games the first season will have 24 different games over 12 weeks. Panic also made a series of other announcements about Playdate's Season One.

Panic, the venerable Mac, and iOS software firm, has priced the retro-styled Playdate, which comes with a crank and a non-backlit black-and-white screen, at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,060). It will include full Season One lineup of games at no extra charge.

Panic originally announced the console in 2019 for a debut the next year. But the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the company's plans. The factories that were to build the first Playdate units were closed down because of local lockdown measures.

In October last year, Panic had announced a rescheduled timeline that said the orders will likely start in 2021.

In the new video message, Panic announced an adorable stereo dock charging accessory for the gaming device, that makes it look like an old TV. The dock's price hasn't been released yet. It also released the name of 21 out of the 24 titles that will feature in the first season. The games will download automatically every week when the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The games are exclusive to Playdate and many of them have been made by established developers – such as Lucas Pope.

The award-winning independent developer who created Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn also appeared briefly in Panic's recent video message.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Playdate, Panic, Panic Playdate, Handheld Gaming Consoles
TikTok, WeChat, More Apps Faces New Review as US President Joe Biden Drops Donald Trump’s Ban Attempt
Cryptocurrency-Related Money Laundering Ring Busted by China, Over 1,100 Arrested
Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch It
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Realme CMO Teases New Tablet, Asks Fans What Name They Would Prefer
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ Now Available as a Single Subscription for TV and Mobile at Rs. 2.5 Per Day
  2. Microsoft’s First Annual Work Trend Index Shows 74 Percent Indian Workers Keen on Flexible Remote Work Options
  3. Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know
  4. How Loki Director Kate Herron Convinced Owen Wilson to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  5. Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says
  6. Poco Community Launched in India Almost a Year After Mi Community App Was Banned by Government
  7. Facebook's Upcoming Smartwatch Could Feature Two Cameras, Heart Rate Monitor: Report
  8. Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban
  9. Realme Tablet Teased by CMO, Asks Fans What Name They Would Prefer — Realme Pad or Realme Tab
  10. Amazon’s Use of Data Faces Investigation From British Watchdog: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com