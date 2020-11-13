Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID 19 Is Under Control

Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID-19 Is Under Control

Plague Inc. was released back in 2012 and involved spreading a pathogen across the globe to end human life.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 November 2020 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID-19 Is Under Control

Plague Inc. game is available for free on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • The Cure is an expansion for the game Plague Inc.
  • It is free on Android and iOS until COVID-19 is under control
  • The developers have worked with WHO, CEPI, and GOARN

Plague Inc., a strategy mobile game about infecting the world, has got a new mode called ‘The Cure' and it is free to play till COVID-19 is under control. This game mode is completely opposite of what the base game offers as it involves saving the world from a global pandemic, instead of infecting it. The developers have worked with global experts for this expansion, which is the biggest one yet according to the team. Plague Inc. is available for free on the Google Play store and the App Store.

The Cure is an expansion for Plague Inc. that was released back in 2012 and developed by Ndemic Creations. The game was originally based on the concept of ending human life by spreading a pathogen globally. It uses realistic simulations to make the experience more interesting and challenging. The Cure, on the other hand, is completely opposite to the original idea as it involves saving the world by stopping a deadly global pandemic. You will have to allocate resources, make facemasks compulsory, implement lockdowns, and try to develop a vaccine.

Players will have to dispatch research teams around the world to find patient zero, monitor the speed at which the virus is spreading, and manage testing accordingly. They will have to use different means such as contact tracing, lockdowns, and border closures to limit the spread. Players will also have to make people comply with quarantine and lockdown rules, and implement policies to drive community support.

The Cure has been developed with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN).

“From contact tracing to vaccine development and manufacturing, Plague Inc: The Cure encapsulates the complexities of a global pandemic response and highlights how crucial international collaboration is needed to address such a threat,” said Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

The developers have said that the game will be free for all players till the COVID-19 pandemic is under control for both Android and iOS users.

“Games like Plague Inc: The Cure represent an incredibly important medium for education and public awareness that can be used to show the world the steps needed to address similar global health threats and their associated complexities,” added Hatchett.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Plague Inc, Plague Inc The Cure, COVID 19, coronavirus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 6 Pro New Update in India Comes With Super Power-Saving Mode, October 2020 Security Patch
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India

Related Stories

Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID-19 Is Under Control
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. TikTok Could Be Planning India Comeback, Letter to Employees Suggest: Report
  5. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  7. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  8. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  9. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Conversations Can Be Pinned on Gmail Through This New Feature
  2. Huawei Exclusion Decision to Be Appealed by Swedish Telecoms Regulator
  3. Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID-19 Is Under Control
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  5. Realme 6 Pro New Update in India Comes With Super Power-Saving Mode, October 2020 Security Patch
  6. TikTok Ready for Comeback Next? Letter to Employees Reportedly Talks About Long Term Opportunity, Law Compliance
  7. macOS Big Sur Rollout Affected By Slowdown Issues, Mac Users Face Delay in App Launches
  8. Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02 Phones Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site
  9. iOS 14.3 Developer Beta Brings New Features Like ProRAW Format; Carries References of Apple Headphones, AirTags
  10. Google Says Future Pixel Phones Won’t Get Unlimited Photos Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com