Plague Inc., a strategy mobile game about infecting the world, has got a new mode called ‘The Cure' and it is free to play till COVID-19 is under control. This game mode is completely opposite of what the base game offers as it involves saving the world from a global pandemic, instead of infecting it. The developers have worked with global experts for this expansion, which is the biggest one yet according to the team. Plague Inc. is available for free on the Google Play store and the App Store.

The Cure is an expansion for Plague Inc. that was released back in 2012 and developed by Ndemic Creations. The game was originally based on the concept of ending human life by spreading a pathogen globally. It uses realistic simulations to make the experience more interesting and challenging. The Cure, on the other hand, is completely opposite to the original idea as it involves saving the world by stopping a deadly global pandemic. You will have to allocate resources, make facemasks compulsory, implement lockdowns, and try to develop a vaccine.

Players will have to dispatch research teams around the world to find patient zero, monitor the speed at which the virus is spreading, and manage testing accordingly. They will have to use different means such as contact tracing, lockdowns, and border closures to limit the spread. Players will also have to make people comply with quarantine and lockdown rules, and implement policies to drive community support.

The Cure has been developed with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN).

“From contact tracing to vaccine development and manufacturing, Plague Inc: The Cure encapsulates the complexities of a global pandemic response and highlights how crucial international collaboration is needed to address such a threat,” said Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

The developers have said that the game will be free for all players till the COVID-19 pandemic is under control for both Android and iOS users.

“Games like Plague Inc: The Cure represent an incredibly important medium for education and public awareness that can be used to show the world the steps needed to address similar global health threats and their associated complexities,” added Hatchett.

