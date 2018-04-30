Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PES 2019 Release Date Leaked on PS Store, David Beckham on Cover

 
30 April 2018
PES 2019 Release Date Leaked on PS Store, David Beckham on Cover

Photo Credit: ThomasGOAL/Evoweb

Highlights

  • PES 2019 may have a special edition in addition to a standard version
  • It could feature David Beckham on the cover
  • Details including its release date were leaked on the PS Store

Konami's answer to FIFA 19, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES 2019) appears to have a release date that's earlier than expected. PES 2019 is due on August 30 and could have David Beckham on the cover of at least one edition of the game. Aside from a standard edition of PES 2019, there will be a PES 2019 Legend Edition as well which had Beckham gracing its cover art. This was spotted on the Hong Kong PS Store by members of the Evoweb gaming forum. In addition to this, information regarding PES 2019's leagues and features was also discovered. It promises support for 4K and HDR as well as revamped skill traits, improved animation, movement, and visible fatigue.

At the time of filing this story, the listing on the Hong Kong PS Store has been removed, further lending credence to the theory that Sony may have pulled the trigger early on listing this. That said, August 30 could be a placeholder date much like God of War's was when it was listed on the PS Store prior to removal.

PES 2019 features

  • Authentic Leagues: Huge addition of licensed leagues
  • New MyClub: Every element has been redone, from how you sign players, to special versions of players released throughout the year
  • Magic Moments: Player individuality taken to the next level with 11 new skill traits, score great goals with improved shooting motion and animation and see stamina have an impact with Visible Fatigue
  • The Beautiful Game: Photo-realism with stunning animation flow in 4K HDR
  • ML Real Season: Experience life as a real manager with 3 significant changes: ICC pre-season, in-depth transfer system and new league licenses

Despite the surprisingly good Metal Gear Survive, Konami's efforts in the core games space has been few and far between. Perhaps we'll hear more about PES 2019 at E3 2018 along with whatever else Konami may have planned for console and PC.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, PES 2019, Konami, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC Gaming, David Beckham, PES 2019 Legend Edition, Winning Eleven 2019
