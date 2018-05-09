Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PES 2019 Release Date and Price for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced

 
, 09 May 2018
PES 2019 Release Date and Price for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced

Highlights

  • PES 2019 is up for pre-order digitally
  • The game is most likely to be cheaper at local retail
  • PES 2019 is out on August 30

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES 2019) has a release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be available from August 30 as previously leaked. And yes, you read that correctly, there is no PES 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. Well, not right now at least. With Konami finally announcing PES 2019’s release date, it also put up the game for pre-order on digital storefronts like the PS Store and Microsoft Store for the PS4 and Xbox One respectively. At the time of filing this story, the PES 2019 PC price has not been made live on Steam for India just yet.

Keep in mind that these prices below are for the game digitally and it should be cheaper on disc at retail. Historically, Konami has ensured that the PES games have been the cheapest on disc in India and that seems unlikely to change this time around as well.

PES 2019 standard edition for PS4 is Rs. 3,999. Incidentally, the PES 2019 David Beckham Edition is the same price. There’s a PES 2019 Legend Edition as well and that’s priced at Rs. 4,999.

As for the Xbox One, PES 2019 standard edition is Rs. 3,390. The PES 2019 David Beckham Edition is Rs. 4,190 while the PES 2019 Legend Edition is Rs. 4,990. Both the David Beckham Edition and the Legend Edition include extras for PES 2019’s answer to FIFA Ultimate Team, mClub.

PES 2019 Legend Edition contents

  • PES Legend Player
  • David Beckham 2018
  • Philippe Coutinho 10 match loan
  • Premium Agent (3 Players) x 30 weeks
  • 3 Player Contracts x 30 weeks

PES 2018 David Beckham Edition contents

  • David Beckham 2018
  • Philippe Coutinho 10 match loan
  • Premium Agent (3 Players) x 20 weeks
  • 3 Player Contracts x 20 weeks

Further reading: PES 2019, PES 2019 Legend Edition, PES 2019 David Beckham Edition, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Konami
