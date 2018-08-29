NDTV Gadgets360.com

PES 2019 Player Ratings – Top and Bottom 20

, 29 August 2018


Messi in PES 2018

Highlights

  • PES 2019 is out Thursday on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
  • Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar are the 3 best players
  • 12 forwards in the top 20 players in PES 2019

Konami’s annual football sim Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 is now available in North America, with the rest of the world set to get their hands on it Thursday. Our review of the game will be out early next week but, in the meantime, we figured we would look through all the teams and find out the highest- and lowest-rated players in PES 2019. While the former is bound to kick off endless debates, the latter just makes for fun trivia.

As you can predict, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar are the best players in PES 2019. Of the top 20, 12 are forwards; there are 3 midfielders and goalkeepers apiece, and the remaining 2 are defenders. The bottom 20 are made up of players from less prestigious domestic leagues and national teams such as the Australia, Argentina, China, Greece, and Saudi Arabia among others.

Everything You Need to Know About PES 2019

Without further ado, here are the 20 players each at the top and bottom of PES 2019. Do note that some of the ratings listed below might change after Konami rolls out squad updates post global launch.

PES 2019 highest-rated players

PES 2019 lowest-rated players

Messi

94

Kirdar

50

Ronaldo

94

Zhu Zhengyu

51

Neymar

93

Sadiko

52

De Gea

91

Patiño

52

Salah

90

Cox

52

Hazard

90

Hwang

52

De Bruyne

90

Khamraev

52

Suarez

90

Carré

53

Griezmann

90

Fuakuingi

53

Kroos

90

Piedrahita

53

Neuer

90

López

53

Lewandowski

90

Xenitidis

53

Kane

89

Angelopoulos

53

Oblak

89

Sette

53

Ramos

89

Mutch

53

Modric

89

Tilio

53

Cavani

89

Saoud Mubarak

53

Hummels

89

AH Al Hashmi

53

Aubameyang

88

Gasparini

54

Aguero

88

Agblemagnon

54

 

Half a dozen other players, also rated 88, didn’t make the top-20 cut. They are Dybala, Higuaín, ter Stegen, Piqué, Coutinho, Marcelo, and Bale.

Further reading: PES 2019, PES, Konami
PES 2019 Player Ratings – Top and Bottom 20
