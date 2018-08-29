Konami’s annual football sim Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 is now available in North America, with the rest of the world set to get their hands on it Thursday. Our review of the game will be out early next week but, in the meantime, we figured we would look through all the teams and find out the highest- and lowest-rated players in PES 2019. While the former is bound to kick off endless debates, the latter just makes for fun trivia.

As you can predict, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar are the best players in PES 2019. Of the top 20, 12 are forwards; there are 3 midfielders and goalkeepers apiece, and the remaining 2 are defenders. The bottom 20 are made up of players from less prestigious domestic leagues and national teams such as the Australia, Argentina, China, Greece, and Saudi Arabia among others.

Everything You Need to Know About PES 2019

Without further ado, here are the 20 players each at the top and bottom of PES 2019. Do note that some of the ratings listed below might change after Konami rolls out squad updates post global launch.

PES 2019 highest-rated players PES 2019 lowest-rated players Messi 94 Kirdar 50 Ronaldo 94 Zhu Zhengyu 51 Neymar 93 Sadiko 52 De Gea 91 Patiño 52 Salah 90 Cox 52 Hazard 90 Hwang 52 De Bruyne 90 Khamraev 52 Suarez 90 Carré 53 Griezmann 90 Fuakuingi 53 Kroos 90 Piedrahita 53 Neuer 90 López 53 Lewandowski 90 Xenitidis 53 Kane 89 Angelopoulos 53 Oblak 89 Sette 53 Ramos 89 Mutch 53 Modric 89 Tilio 53 Cavani 89 Saoud Mubarak 53 Hummels 89 AH Al Hashmi 53 Aubameyang 88 Gasparini 54 Aguero 88 Agblemagnon 54

Half a dozen other players, also rated 88, didn’t make the top-20 cut. They are Dybala, Higuaín, ter Stegen, Piqué, Coutinho, Marcelo, and Bale.