Konami’s annual football sim Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 is now available in North America, with the rest of the world set to get their hands on it Thursday. Our review of the game will be out early next week but, in the meantime, we figured we would look through all the teams and find out the highest- and lowest-rated players in PES 2019. While the former is bound to kick off endless debates, the latter just makes for fun trivia.
As you can predict, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar are the best players in PES 2019. Of the top 20, 12 are forwards; there are 3 midfielders and goalkeepers apiece, and the remaining 2 are defenders. The bottom 20 are made up of players from less prestigious domestic leagues and national teams such as the Australia, Argentina, China, Greece, and Saudi Arabia among others.
Everything You Need to Know About PES 2019
Without further ado, here are the 20 players each at the top and bottom of PES 2019. Do note that some of the ratings listed below might change after Konami rolls out squad updates post global launch.
|
PES 2019 highest-rated players
|
PES 2019 lowest-rated players
|
Messi
|
94
|
Kirdar
|
50
|
Ronaldo
|
94
|
Zhu Zhengyu
|
51
|
Neymar
|
93
|
Sadiko
|
52
|
De Gea
|
91
|
Patiño
|
52
|
Salah
|
90
|
Cox
|
52
|
Hazard
|
90
|
Hwang
|
52
|
De Bruyne
|
90
|
Khamraev
|
52
|
Suarez
|
90
|
Carré
|
53
|
Griezmann
|
90
|
Fuakuingi
|
53
|
Kroos
|
90
|
Piedrahita
|
53
|
Neuer
|
90
|
López
|
53
|
Lewandowski
|
90
|
Xenitidis
|
53
|
Kane
|
89
|
Angelopoulos
|
53
|
Oblak
|
89
|
Sette
|
53
|
Ramos
|
89
|
Mutch
|
53
|
Modric
|
89
|
Tilio
|
53
|
Cavani
|
89
|
Saoud Mubarak
|
53
|
Hummels
|
89
|
AH Al Hashmi
|
53
|
Aubameyang
|
88
|
Gasparini
|
54
|
Aguero
|
88
|
Agblemagnon
|
54
Half a dozen other players, also rated 88, didn’t make the top-20 cut. They are Dybala, Higuaín, ter Stegen, Piqué, Coutinho, Marcelo, and Bale.
