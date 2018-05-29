Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PES 2019 India Price and Pre-Order Details Revealed

 
, 29 May 2018
PES 2019 India Price and Pre-Order Details Revealed

Highlights

  • PES 2019 is available for pre-order on disc in India
  • The PS4 and Xbox One versions are up, no PC version just yet
  • There are pre-order bonuses that can be used in the game's myClub mode

FIFA 19 contender PES 2019 release date is August 30. In the run up to this, the game has been listed for pre-order. PES 2019 price is Rs. 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One. No PC version has been listed yet. Unlike PES 2018 which cost Rs. 3,499 and PES 2017 that was Rs. 2,999, this year, PES 2019 occupies the same price bracket that most big budget games seem to be having these days. Right now PES 2019 is available for pre-order at Games The Shop with Amazon and Flipkart listings expected shortly. Buying the game on disc nets you the following bonuses for PES 2019’s FUT equivalent, myClub.

PES 2019 pre-order bonuses

  • PES Brazil Legend Player Loan
  • 1000 myClub coins

At the moment, there’s no limited or collector’s edition of the game up for pre-order, just the standard variant. It comes with the following items also for use in the game’s myClub mode:

  • David Beckham 2018 - 10 match loan
  • Philippe Coutinho - 10 match loan
  • Premium Agent (3 Players) x 10 weeks
  • 3 Player Contracts x 10 weeks  

If you’re looking to purchase PES 2019 digitally on PS4 and Xbox One, your options are similar with the PES 2019 David Beckham Edition having the same items you get as the PES 2019 standard edition on disc at the same price on PS4 and Rs. 190 extra on the Xbox One. If you prefer more in-game items and potential bragging rights, there’s the PES 2019 Legend Edition that’s digital-only. 

PES 2019 Legend Edition contents

  • PES Legend Player
  • David Beckham 2018
  • Philippe Coutinho 10 match loan
  • Premium Agent (3 Players) x 30 weeks
  • 3 Player Contracts x 30 weeks

PC gamers can check out the game on Steam where it costs Rs. 3,390, which is a lot more than last year's Rs. 1,999 price tag. It has the same pre-order bonuses as the PS4 and Xbox One versions and its Legend and David Beckham editions cost Rs. 4,990 and Rs. 4,190 respectively.

Are you looking to pick up PES 2019 over FIFA 19 after Konami ending its 10-year partnership with UEFA? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: PES 2019, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Konami, PS4, Xbox One, Games The Shop
