PES 2019 India Price and Pre-Order Details Revealed

FIFA 19 contender PES 2019 release date is August 30. In the run up to this, the game has been listed for pre-order. PES 2019 price is Rs. 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One. No PC version has been listed yet. Unlike PES 2018 which cost Rs. 3,499 and PES 2017 that was Rs. 2,999, this year, PES 2019 occupies the same price bracket that most big budget games seem to be having these days. Right now PES 2019 is available for pre-order at Games The Shop with Amazon and Flipkart listings expected shortly. Buying the game on disc nets you the following bonuses for PES 2019’s FUT equivalent, myClub.

PES 2019 pre-order bonuses

PES Brazil Legend Player Loan

1000 myClub coins

At the moment, there’s no limited or collector’s edition of the game up for pre-order, just the standard variant. It comes with the following items also for use in the game’s myClub mode:

David Beckham 2018 - 10 match loan

Philippe Coutinho - 10 match loan

Premium Agent (3 Players) x 10 weeks

3 Player Contracts x 10 weeks

If you’re looking to purchase PES 2019 digitally on PS4 and Xbox One, your options are similar with the PES 2019 David Beckham Edition having the same items you get as the PES 2019 standard edition on disc at the same price on PS4 and Rs. 190 extra on the Xbox One. If you prefer more in-game items and potential bragging rights, there’s the PES 2019 Legend Edition that’s digital-only.

PES 2019 Legend Edition contents

PES Legend Player

David Beckham 2018

Philippe Coutinho 10 match loan

Premium Agent (3 Players) x 30 weeks

3 Player Contracts x 30 weeks

PC gamers can check out the game on Steam where it costs Rs. 3,390, which is a lot more than last year's Rs. 1,999 price tag. It has the same pre-order bonuses as the PS4 and Xbox One versions and its Legend and David Beckham editions cost Rs. 4,990 and Rs. 4,190 respectively.

