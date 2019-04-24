Persona 5: The Royal Release Date Revealed, PS4 Pro Support Announced

Persona 5 is one of the best role-playing games this generation and it's getting a new edition in Persona 5: The Royal for the PS4. The game was announced at the Persona Super Live Concert 2019. Persona 5: The Royal release date is October 31, 2019 in Japan with a US, Europe, and Asia release window of early 2020. What's more is that it ship with PS4 Pro support, though exact details on this are unknown at the moment. There's a Persona 5: The Royal Collector's Edition for Japan as well with a price of JPY 15,000 though its contents are yet to be revealed.

While details on Persona 5: The Royal editions and price are scarce, there's a host of information regarding what we can expect in terms of the game's features courtesy of Persona Central. Here's what you need to know.

Persona 5 The Royal features: third semester, new characters, locations, and more

Third semester: A big bullet point will be the addition of the 'third semester', telling an untold story from Persona 5. Although detailed information has not been revealed yet, there will be new characters and events, such as the January 1st 'Hatsumode' (first shrine visit of the new year).

Kasumi Yoshizawa: a beautiful girl who enters Shujin Academy the same spring that the protagonist transfers in. She's been an award-winning rhythmic gymnast since middle school and Shujin Academy has high hopes for her future. She's a new addition to the game's cast of Phantom Thieves.

Takuto Maruki: a part-time school counsellor that was appointed after the April incident with a certain teacher, out of concern for the students. The students seem to be fond of him, because he's a good listener and gives tactful advice.

The student life will be further enhanced with the addition of the new area 'Kichijoji', another neighbourhood in Tokyo. The twins from the Velvet Room will also be able to go out.

Not only is it the peaceful student life that is being enhanced. Dungeons seem to have all sorts of strange events, such as new strong enemies and mechanics.

It will be interesting to see if Persona 5: The Royal gets an India release. Reason being, Persona 5 didn't make it to the country officially at the time. For what it's worth, we found Persona 5 to be an essential purchase. If you own a PS3 or PS4, you owe it to yourself to play Persona 5. From its presentation to gameplay systems and its many plot twists, there isn't quite anything like it. A must-play for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.