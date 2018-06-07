Overwatch clone Paladins is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The hero shooter was spotted on the European Nintendo eShop. Paladins Nintendo Switch release date is June 12 with a price of GBP 25 (around Rs. 2,253) for the Paladins Founder's Pack. North American users should expect to pay $25 (roughly Rs. 1,684) and an eShop listing for the US should go up soon. There will be a free-to-play version of Paladins as well but it won't be available at launch. Paying $25 or GBP 25 nets you the Paladins Founder's Pack which grants early access to the game as well as the ability to unlock all heroes and voice packs permanently along with exclusive cosmetics. Paladins Nintendo Switch download size is 5.8GB. June 12 is the date of the Nintendo E3 2018 event so it will probably be announced with an immediate release.

What's more is, the game will sport cross-platform play similar to Fortnite and Rocket League. Furthermore, Paladins Nintendo Switch frame rate will be 60fps.

With Overwatch not making it to the Nintendo Switch, it's nice to see Hi-Rez bring its game to the console. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay holds up considering the Nintendo Switch's networking capabilities aren't the greatest. It is unknown at this stage if you'll need the Nintendo Switch Online paid service to play Paladins when Nintendo makes it available.

After Rocket League, Fortnite and Paladins hitting the Nintendo Switch leaves Overwatch as one of the few big multiplayer games to ignore the console.

"No plans to bring it to the Switch. Though netcode wouldn't be the problem there," said Tim Ford, Lead Engineer for Gameplay Systems on Overwatch at Blizzard to Gadgets 360 in an earlier interview.

