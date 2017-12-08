Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 Start Time, Legendary Skins, and New Game Mode Revealed

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 Start Time, Legendary Skins, and New Game Mode Revealed

Highlights

  • Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins on December 12
  • A new game mode called Mei's Yeti Hunt comes along with it
  • Expect legendary skins for Hanzo, Junkrat and Road Hog

To celebrate Christmas, Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns. Expect Christmas-themed Overwatch character skins, emotes, sprays, intros, and voice lines among others. The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event release date is December 12.

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has stated that new legendary skins will make it to the game for heroes such as Hanzo, Junkrat, and Road Hog.

Certain Overwatch maps will be redone to suit the season. In the past Hanamura and King’s Row received the Winter Wonderland treatment and this continues. However, the Black Forest map will also be decked up for the holiday season as well.

 

In addition to this Mei’s Yeti Hunt. This new mode sees five Meis square off a single Winston in the Nepal village map. And yes, Kaplan understands how ridiculous that sounds.

"I know a lot of you are thinking it sounds kind of ridiculous and kind of silly, and I'm here to tell you it absolutely is," Kaplan said. "But the point of some of these seasonal brawls are just to be fun and light and refreshing for a period of time."

Previously, Overwatch received a new hero in Moira, which was a cause for concern for the game’s tech team. Read about their concerns every time a new hero is launched in Overwatch in our interview with Tim Ford, Lead Engineer for Gameplay Systems on Overwatch at Blizzard.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch, Overwatch Christmas, Overwatch Christmas Event, Overwatch Christmas Update, Overwatch Winter Wonderland, Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017, Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 release date, Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 start time, Overwatch Winter Wonderland Christmas, Overwatch Winter Wonderland Loot boxes
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Ubisoft Delays Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2
Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 Start Time, Legendary Skins, and New Game Mode Revealed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  2. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  3. Chrome 63 Out Now, Brings Smart Text Selection, Flags Redesign, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  5. Airtel Rs. 349 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day in New Effort to Beat Jio
  6. Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched
  7. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Event: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.