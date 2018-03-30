Another month, another Overwatch event in Overwatch Uprising. This time it’s related to the game’s origins instead of real-world events like the Lunar New Year, Christmas or the Olympics. The Overwatch Uprising event release date is April 10 according to a tweet from Blizzard. And like past events, the Overwatch Uprising event start time could be 8:30pm IST. Like last year, expect player versus enemy co-op missions, though its unclear if it would sport the same focus as the previous Overwatch Uprising event. 2017’s version dealt with fan favourite Tracer’s first mission as a member of Overwatch in the King’s Row area of London.

In terms of gameplay, expect the four-player PvE Brawl mode to make a comeback. Though it’s unknown of it will sport the same choices of Reinhardt, Tracer, Torbjorn, or Mercy or if it would feature the same enemies — Omnic robots. That being said, it’s safe to say that Overwatch Uprising will feature Brawl and perhaps another new game mode as we’ve seen with past events like the Overwatch Lunar New Year that saw changes to capture the flag, competitive mode, a new map, and more. It’s but obvious that new Overwatch skins will be available too along with emotes, intros, and sprays to name a few.

Before this, Overwatch got its 27th hero in Brigitte. Previously restricted to those in Overwatch PTR (public test region), she's now playable for all on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Brigitte's entry to Overwatch follows Moira, Doomfist, Orisa, Sombra, and Ana. She is a support class character and wields a hammer and a shield. According to Overwatch lore she is the daughter of Torbjorn and is the squire of Reinhardt.

