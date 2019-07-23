Technology News
Overwatch's New Hero is a Gravity Warping Villain Named Sigma

Sigma is an astrophysicist who gains the power to play with gravity at the cost of his sanity.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:52 IST
Sigma’s combat capabilities and special powers are still under the wraps

  • Sigma is the 31st Overwatch hero following Baptiste’s arrival
  • The story trailer paints an intriguing picture of the character
  • Sigma appears to be a member of the Talon terrorist group

After bamboozling fans with cryptic teasers, Overwatch has finally revealed the game's next hero. Meet Sigma, Overwatch's 31st hero, who has some awesome gravity warping powers. Sigma made his debut with a short story trailer that gives some information about his past as an astrophysicist and eventual descent into a state of villainy. Overwatch describes Sigma as “an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware he's been turning into a living weapon”, which makes the new hero and his motivations all the more intriguing.

In Overwatch's animated origin trailer, Sigma is shown to be a scientist who has dedicated his life playing with numbers and equations to learn more about gravity and eventually harness the power of a black hole. But just before he could taste sweet victory, something goes awry (sounds familiar?) with his whole gravity-black hole experiment and he descends into a psychotic state, claiming the universe is talking to him.

 

The poor scientist is then shown undergoing what one would call a split personality conflict and finally walking the dark path of becoming a villain. As Sigma, Overwatch's latest hero can be seen donning a heavy suit (kinda like Lex Luthor's in DC comics) and playing with the gravitational field around him.

As for his powers, Sigma claims to have “harnessed the harness”, which suggests he has gained the cool ability to manipulate gravity, something that can be seen in action at the end of the trailer as well. So far, Overwatch has not revealed the capabilities or any other details about Sigma, but his presence among Talon henchmen like Doomfist, Moira, Reaper, and Widowmaker is a sign he ain't a good guy to start with.

sigma3 Overwatch

Sigma has an intriguing backstory and brings a different take on being a villain

 

We look forward to seeing Sigma showcasing some anti-gravity magic when he officially makes it to the game. Until then, let's live with the story of a brilliant scientist who goes bananas and is being manipulated by wicked minds into wreaking havoc.

