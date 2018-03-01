Brigitte Is Overwatch's Newest Hero

After a week of teasing, Blizzard has revealed new Overwatch hero Brigitte. She is a support class character that wields a hammer and a shield. In addition to this, Blizzard let slip more details of Overwatch lore by stating that she is the daughter of Torbjorn and is the squire of Reinhardt. Both are popular Overwatch heroes focussing on defence and tank roles respectively.

Brigitte's entry to Overwatch follows Moira, Doomfist, Orisa, Sombra, and Ana. She is a support class character and the 27th addition to the game's ever-growing roster of heroes.

"As a squire, Brigitte had many responsibilities, the most important of which was the upkeep of Reinhardt's Crusader armor (a design she was familiar with as the current version was designed by her father). But more and more, she found her main job was taking care of Reinhardt himself, trying to protect him from his overenthusiasm even as his body was breaking down from years of combat," the story entry for Brigitte reads on the Overwatch website. Her abilities are as below.

Overwatch Brigitte abilities

Rocket flail : Brigitte's melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.

: Brigitte's melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing. Repair pack: Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.

Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead. Whip shot : Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.

: Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her. Barrier shield : Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.

: Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage. Shield bash : Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.

: Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy. Rally (ultimate ability): Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

No release date for Brigitte has been announced yet other than Blizzard stating she's "coming soon" to the game. We won't be surprised to see her join the roster around the Overwatch Anniversary Event that's in May if not sooner. She's playable through Overwatch's PTR on PC right now before coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.