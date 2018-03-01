Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Brigitte Is Overwatch's Newest Hero

 
, 01 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Brigitte Is Overwatch's Newest Hero

Highlights

  • Brigitte is the 27th hero in Overwatch
  • She is a support class hero
  • She is playable in Overwatch's PTR right now

After a week of teasing, Blizzard has revealed new Overwatch hero Brigitte. She is a support class character that wields a hammer and a shield. In addition to this, Blizzard let slip more details of Overwatch lore by stating that she is the daughter of Torbjorn and is the squire of Reinhardt. Both are popular Overwatch heroes focussing on defence and tank roles respectively.

Brigitte's entry to Overwatch follows Moira, Doomfist, Orisa, Sombra, and Ana. She is a support class character and the 27th addition to the game's ever-growing roster of heroes.

 

"As a squire, Brigitte had many responsibilities, the most important of which was the upkeep of Reinhardt's Crusader armor (a design she was familiar with as the current version was designed by her father). But more and more, she found her main job was taking care of Reinhardt himself, trying to protect him from his overenthusiasm even as his body was breaking down from years of combat," the story entry for Brigitte reads on the Overwatch website. Her abilities are as below.

Overwatch Brigitte abilities

  • Rocket flail: Brigitte's melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.
  • Repair pack: Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.
  • Whip shot: Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.
  • Barrier shield: Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.
  • Shield bash: Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.
  • Rally (ultimate ability): Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

No release date for Brigitte has been announced yet other than Blizzard stating she's "coming soon" to the game. We won't be surprised to see her join the roster around the Overwatch Anniversary Event that's in May if not sooner. She's playable through Overwatch's PTR on PC right now before coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Brigitte, Brigitte abilities, Brigitte lore, Brigitte ultimate, New Overwatch character, New Overwatch hero, Overwatch, Overwatch lore, PC games, PC gaming, PS4, PTR, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
PS3 and PS Vita Games Will Not Be Included in PS Plus From March 2019: Sony
Brigitte Is Overwatch's Newest Hero
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Jio Phone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Set to Launch In India at These Prices
  2. Reliance Big TV Offers TV Channels Effectively for Free With New Offer
  3. WhatsApp's New Method to Help Reduce Spam Spotted in Testing
  4. OnePlus 6 Leaked Images Show iPhone X-Like Notch
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched at MWC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Set for March 6
  7. Amazon Music Finally Comes to India, No Longer Restricted to Echo Buyers
  8. PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn Sells Over 7.6 Million Units
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Registrations Open via Airtel Online Store
  10. BSNL Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan With 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.