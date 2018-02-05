Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Returns February 8

 
, 05 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Returns February 8

Highlights

  • Overwatch Lunar New Year event brings new cosmetics
  • Old Overwatch skins should see a discount
  • Blizzard may bring new game modes too

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch will have a Year of the Dog event from February 8. Expect new Overwatch skins, cosmetics, and other unlockables at a discount price.

There’s no telling what Blizzard might add new to Overwatch during its Year of the Dog event. Winter Wonderland saw a new game mode called Mei’s Yeti Hunt while its Summer Games brought Lucioball back with some tweaks. Safe to say we’ll probably see new Overwatch skins and sprays at the very least.

 

Overwatch Lead Engineer on the Fear of Teleportation, Battle Royale Mode, and More

After the Overwatch Year of the Dog event, we should see Uprising — an event in honour of Overwatch’s anniversary, which should be a good time for Blizzard to expand on the game’s already vast lore.

In 2017, Overwatch earned $382 million (roughly Rs. 2,400 crore). As for e-sports itself, SuperData claims that the e-sports industry is on track to become a billion dollar business in terms of revenue, clocking in $756 million (close to Rs. 4,800 crore) in 2017 with popular titles such as League of Legends and Overwatch attracting audiences of around 258 million unique viewers.

Are you still playing Overwatch or have you moved onto other shooters? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blizzard, Overwatch, Overwatch Lunar New Year 2018, Overwatch Lunar New Year Event, Overwatch Year of the Dog, Overwatch Year of the Dog release date, PC games, PC gaming, PS4, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Sony Xperia L2 With Wide-Angle Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
As Cities Look to Bridge Digital Divide, Is There a Hack for Inequality?
Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Returns February 8
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5 India Launch Expected on February 14 as Xiaomi Sends Invites
  2. Nokia 7 Plus Specifications, Image, Features Leaked Online
  3. Jio Cashback Offer Returns: Cashback of Up to Rs. 799 on Rs. 398 Recharge
  4. Redmi 5 4GB Launched, Phone With 10GB RAM Leaked, and More News This Week
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaked Renders Tip an 18:9 Display With Thin Bezels
  6. iPhone, Apple Watch Prices in India Increased After Budget 2018
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  8. Android P May Bring Native Call Recording Support
  9. Xiaomi Launches WhatsApp-Based Service for Mi Fans in India
  10. Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl Spot Can't Fit Everyone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.