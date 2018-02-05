Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Returns February 8

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch will have a Year of the Dog event from February 8. Expect new Overwatch skins, cosmetics, and other unlockables at a discount price.

There’s no telling what Blizzard might add new to Overwatch during its Year of the Dog event. Winter Wonderland saw a new game mode called Mei’s Yeti Hunt while its Summer Games brought Lucioball back with some tweaks. Safe to say we’ll probably see new Overwatch skins and sprays at the very least.

Overwatch Lead Engineer on the Fear of Teleportation, Battle Royale Mode, and More

After the Overwatch Year of the Dog event, we should see Uprising — an event in honour of Overwatch’s anniversary, which should be a good time for Blizzard to expand on the game’s already vast lore.

In 2017, Overwatch earned $382 million (roughly Rs. 2,400 crore). As for e-sports itself, SuperData claims that the e-sports industry is on track to become a billion dollar business in terms of revenue, clocking in $756 million (close to Rs. 4,800 crore) in 2017 with popular titles such as League of Legends and Overwatch attracting audiences of around 258 million unique viewers.

Are you still playing Overwatch or have you moved onto other shooters? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.