Overwatch Lunar New Year Event 2019: All Skins, Emotes, and Intros Listed

The Overwatch Lunar New Year event 2019 to celebrate the Year of the Pig has a release date of January 24 with a start time of 9am PT (10:30pm IST). In the run up to this, Blizzard has revealed what you can expect in terms of Overwatch Lunar New Year event 2019 skins, intros, and emotes. There are a total of eight new Overwatch Lunar New Year event 2019 skins, two new emotes (one for Solider 76 and another for Ana), and a single new highlight intro for Lucio. As with past events, last year's items are available at a discount price. Blizzard says the event will end on February 18.

Here's the entire list of skins, emotes, and intros you can expect from Overwatch Lunar New Year event 2019 according to VG247.

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2019 skins

Tracer - Hong Gildong

Zenyatta - Zhuge Liang

Torbjorn - Zhang Fei

Reinhardt - Guan Yu

Hanzo - Huang Zhong

Reaper - Lu Bu

Brigitte - General

Orisa - Sanye

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2019 emotes

Soldier 76 - Rattle Drum

Ana - Yut Nori

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2019 highlight intro

Lucio - Drumming

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2019 patch notes

Hero Updates

General

Damage reduction from armor reduced from -5 to -3

Developer comments: This change will be most noticeable for heroes who fire quickly or in bursts, such as shotguns, and do more than 6 damage per shot. For example, Soldier: 76's Heavy Pulse Rifle will now do 16 damage per shot to armored opponents, up from 14 (an increase close to 15%). Armor was a bit too strong overall, especially when heroes were being healed quickly and often. This change will help more heroes fight against higher-armored enemies.

Brigitte

Rally: Now has a maximum duration of 30 seconds

D.Va

Defence Matrix: Cooldown increased from 1 second to 2 seconds

Reaper

The Reaping: Life steal increased from 30% to 50% of damage dealt

Bug Fixes

General

General – [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that caused a delay for heroes loading into the victory screen line up if they had a golden weapon equipped

– [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that caused a delay for heroes loading into the victory screen line up if they had a golden weapon equipped McCree – [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that caused McCree's model to distort if he used Combat Roll to the right with the Sherlock skin equipped

– [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that caused McCree's model to distort if he used Combat Roll to the right with the Sherlock skin equipped Tracer – Fixed a bug that caused Tracer's Pulse Bomb to detonate on the wrong side of Orisa's Protective Barrier when it was placed on the front

– Fixed a bug that caused Tracer's Pulse Bomb to detonate on the wrong side of Orisa's Protective Barrier when it was placed on the front Wrecking Ball – Fixed a bug that prevented Wrecking Ball's proximity mines from being disabled by Sombra's EMP, [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that caused Wrecking Ball's golden weapon to display incorrectly when using certain skins

Competitive Play

Competitive Play: Fixed a bug in Competitive Play that prevented the team color on the payload progress bar from switching after a round transition

Maps

Nepal: Fixed a bug that allowed players to capture or contest the point from its exterior on Nepal's Shrine stage

Previously, Blizzard revealed that it has five to six Overwatch heroes in development at any given time. The Overwatch team has a variety of potential heroes to choose from to announce and add to the game. Though the thought process behind them isn't the same.

"There are five or six different hero prototypes being worked on at any given time," Overwatch Production Director Chacko Sonny said. "Some are driven by ideas like 'this would be a great addition to this class' and other times its driven by a cool sketch that we want to turn into [a hero]. I don't want to present a picture that they're all derived in the same way. The inspiration comes from many different places and there's a lot discussion at the time, figuring out what the next hero is and what's the right thing for the game at that point in time."

On that note, we asked if there was a definite hero count in mind for Overwatch. The game launched with 21 heroes and has added eight more since Sonny claims that the studio is driven by what heroes add to the gameplay rather than the sheer number of them at a player's disposal.

"They've all introduced something new and changed the way people play the game," he said. "There have been some cases where we tweak some things post-release, but we think there's some fertile ground to introduce some new hero designs. I know certainly with some of the prototypes that I've been playing recently, I'm super excited for what's coming up."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.