Overwatch Is 50 Percent Off on PS4 and Xbox One, 40 Percent Off on PC

Popular hero shooter Overwatch is now available at a deep discount. The game's distributor, E-xpress Interactive has reduced the Overwatch: Origins Edition India price by 50 percent on PS4 and Xbox One, and 40 percent on PC.

The discount on Overwatch: Origins Edition lasts till March 6 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop - a specialist games store chain owned by E-xpress.

Overwatch: Origins Edition discount prices for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Overwatch: Origins Edition PS4 - Rs. 1,999 instead of Rs. 3,999

Overwatch: Origins Edition Xbox One - Rs. 1,999 instead of Rs. 3,999

Overwatch: Origins Edition PC - Rs. 1,999 instead of Rs. 3,299

Considering how expensive games usually are, discounts like these are welcome. Here's what you'll get with the Overwatch: Origins Edition.

Overwatch: Origins Edition contents

Blackwatch Reyes Reaper skin

Strike-Commander Morrison Soldier: 76 skin

Overgrown Bastion skin

Security Chief Pharah skin

Slipstream Tracer skin

Overwatch-themed content for several Blizzard Entertainment games Heroes of the Storm - Tracer Hero World of Warcraft - Baby Winston Pet StarCraft II Portraits Hearthstone Cardback Diablo 3 - Mercy Wings



Overwatch launched in 2016 with 21 characters and is now a legitimate e-sport with the advent of the Overwatch League. Since its release we’ve seen five new ones with the latest being Moira. If Blizzard is teasing what we think it is, we could see the 27th hero being added soon enough.

In our Overwatch review, we noted that there’s a great balance between depth and accessibility as well as the right amount of reliance on skill, and moments of magic that make Overwatch well worth playing. Valve might not ever make another Team Fortress game what with finding solace in hats and Steam, but Overwatch carries on the mantle of being an entertaining team-based shooter that anyone can play. More so with Blizzard's penchant for supporting games for longer than usual periods of time, make it one you should definitely check out.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.