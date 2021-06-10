Technology News
Overwatch to Soon Get Cross-Platform Support on Consoles, PC

Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer that was launched in 2016.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 June 2021 18:22 IST
Overwatch to Soon Get Cross-Platform Support on Consoles, PC

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch won't support cross-progression across multiple platforms with the update

  • Overwatch players will need a Battle.net account for cross-platform play
  • The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • The news was confirmed through a Reddit post and a YouTube video

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment is planning to introduce cross-platform play on consoles and PC. The news about the cross-platform play was first confirmed through a Reddit thread. Overwatch was launched in 2016 but it is didn't support cross-platform play or cross-progression on all available platforms. For those uninitiated, Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter marked by its interesting roster of characters each with their own special ability. The upcoming feature for Overwatch suggests that cross-play may also be incorporated into Overwatch 2 that is due to release soon.

Discussing on a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session regarding cross-plaform play, Overwatch technical director John Lafleur said, "given the additional complexities of cross-progression, it would probably make most sense to tackle cross-play first and then explore progression as a potential add-on, if we go this route." The update was announced as "coming soon" through a video on YouTube.

Cross-platform, when it comes to Overwatch, will be a welcomed feature but it may not live up to the hype. As per the Reddit thread, Blizzard Entertainment may still not support cross-progression between multiple copies of the game that players may own. A player's collection of skins and XP level won't be transferable between platforms. However, the upcoming update to the game will help users join online matches with friends or strangers across different platforms.

In order to play with friends across different platforms, players would have to create a Battle.net account. While the account creation process was mandatory for PC players, it was optional for players of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. So, console players will have to link their console account to Battle.net account through the account settings.

Post that, Overwatch players will be able to play with friends from the Battle.net account and their respective platforms. Additionally, if players get a Battle.net account and log in to Overwatch by the end of this year, they will get a special "golden" loot box with a guaranteed legendary-tier in-game item.

