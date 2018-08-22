Overwatch Busan Control Map for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed

Overwatch gets a new map called Busan. Game director Jeff Kaplan announced this at the Korean Overwatch Fan Festival. Kaplan stated that the Overwatch sound team captured the sounds from Busan city to give it a degree of authenticity. The Overwatch Busan map has three areas - Sanctuary, Downtown, and D.Va's Meka base. D.Va is one of the more popular Overwatch heroes. Her backstory has her as a pro-gamer before piloting a mech as a member of Overwatch. Busan is playable in Overwatch on PC via PTR (public test realm) today with an eventual PS4 and Xbox One launch down the line.

In addition to this Blizzard released a new animated short starring D.Va and adds to the game's lore by introducing a new kind of Omnic - robots in the Overwatch universe.

Previously, the Overwatch Summer Games event was announced. It features the return of Lucioball, which has a new venue in the Busan Stadium, South Korea as previously revealed, in addition to the existing ones in Sydney, Australia and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The more competitive Copa Lucioball is back for its second season as well.

Beyond that, there are over 50 new “seasonal items” to unlock, including new ‘legendary’ skins such as Waveracer D.Va, Fastball Zenyatta, and Cabana Ana. A game patch has been released alongside, which brings skin name changes, changes to hero abilities including those of Ana, Brigitte, Doomfist, Hanzo, Lucio, Mercy, Moira, Reinhardt, Sombra, Symmetra, Widowmaker, and Zarya, and several bug fixes. Overwatch’s 2018 Summer Games event will run until August 30.

