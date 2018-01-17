Blizzard has revealed when popular hero shooter Overwatch will get Blizzard World - a new map that was shown off at BlizzCon 2017. The Blizzard World map contains themes and locales from other Blizzard games such as Diablo 3, World of Warcraft, and Hearthstone. It has been described as a hybrid map suitable for both Assault and Payload modes.

"Epic memories can only be made in an epic world... So, grab a ticket and join us for the grand opening of Blizzard World! Your adventure begins January 23," the official Overwatch account tweeted.

Previously, Overwatch boss Jeff Kaplan stated that the Blizzard World amusement park-themed map that will be added “very soon” to Overwatch along with skins based on other Blizzard properties such as Diablo, Warcraft, and Starcraft.

Expect more new Overwatch maps in 2018 as Kaplan stated they tend to be the most popular additions to the game. Furthermore, standard skins will be added to the year round loot box rotation.

Aside from Blizzard World and the Overwatch League, expect a follow up to last year’s Lunar Event that celebrated the Year of the Rooster. 2018 in Overwatch sees the Year of the Dog as the next Lunar New Year event and it’ll have “significant content players will be very happy with" according to Kaplan.

Are you still playing Overwatch or have you moved on to other games? Let us know in the comments.