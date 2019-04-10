Overwatch Archives Event 2019 Teased, May Be Set in Havana

Popular hero shooter Overwatch is set to have its yearly Archives Event soon. In the past, Blizzard has used it to highlight pivotal moments in Overwatch lore alongside cooperative PvE gameplay. This year seems to be no different with Blizzard teasing what we can expect from the Overwatch Archives Event 2019. A newspaper article has been posted on the game's official site, talking about a little-known rum distillery whose owners were offered a lot of money to sell it off. On refusing, it resulted in it being burned down in what could be arson.

This has led Overwatch fans to speculate that Talon — the game's bad guys, are behind this and that we could see this year's Archive Event set in Havana.

After this post went up, the Overwatch Twitter account dropped a teaser with a voice message for Soldier 76 from someone known as Sojourn suggesting he picks Tracker, Mercy, and Winston for a mission that would have them going after the accountant of Talon leader Doomfist. This could result in the event focussing on these five heroes: Soldier 76, Mercy, Winston, Genji, and Tracer.

One possibility is that Sojourn could be added as a new hero but that's unlikely seeing Baptiste has just joined the roster. Interestingly, Overwatch Lead Writer Michael Chu did confirm that Baptiste would play a role in this year's Archives storyline although he was tightlipped on the specifics. Perhaps we'll know more in the days to come.

Unlike past Overwatch heroes that are a part of Talon, such as Moira, Reaper, and Doomfist, Baptiste isn't that high up on the org chart. He will, however, have his fair share of in-game dialogue interactions with those from Talon.

"Talon has a lot of hierarchy, he doesn't have like a seat at the table like Doomfist or Reaper," Chu says. "He's an important operative but he's not a visionary or a big leader. He's lower down the hierarchy and has a couple interactions with different heroes. Definitely with those from Talon because he's got a long history with them."

