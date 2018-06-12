Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overcooked 2 Coming to PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on August 7

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Overcooked 2 Coming to PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on August 7

Highlights

  • Overcooked 2 releases on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
  • The game's release date is August 7, 2018
  • Overcooked 2 has been priced at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000)

The sequel to chaotic co-op cooking game Overcooked was announced at Nintendo’s E3 2018 event. This game is called Overcooked 2 and its trailer begins with a clip of King Onion messing up a dish, with smoke billowing out of a couple of ovens on screen. This cforms the core of the story part of Overcooked 2. King Onion needs your help and you need to cook your way through the game.

Overcooked 2 features more chefs, more kitchens, and of course lots of more dishes for you to cook. The trailer ends with a shot of the dog Kevin, who is sleeping. This game has been developed by Ghost Town Games, the same studio that developed Overcooked.

Overcooked 2 features co-op play for up to four players and you can even have co-op online. Zombie breads called Unbread are attacking the Onion Kingdom and it’s your task to save the world. The Unbread were accidentally created by the Onion King himself.

Through the course of the game you will find yourself cooking in sushi restaurants, magic schools, and even alien planets. The kitchens in this game are dynamic so they shift and evolve, which means that you can save time by throwing ingredients across the room.

Overcooked 2 releases on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 7, 2018 and it will cost $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000). PC gamers can pre-order it on Steam to get the game for Rs. 569. Pre-order bonuses include five extra chefs — Monkey, Calico Cat, Walrus, Purple Alien, and Unicorn.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Overcooked 2, E3 2018, Nintendo
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
The Biggest Nintendo Switch Announcements From E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and More
Turbo Chargers
Overcooked 2 Coming to PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on August 7
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  4. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  7. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  8. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
  9. PS5 to Launch in 2020, Will Use AMD Navi GPU: Report
  10. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.