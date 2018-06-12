Overcooked 2 Coming to PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on August 7

The sequel to chaotic co-op cooking game Overcooked was announced at Nintendo’s E3 2018 event. This game is called Overcooked 2 and its trailer begins with a clip of King Onion messing up a dish, with smoke billowing out of a couple of ovens on screen. This cforms the core of the story part of Overcooked 2. King Onion needs your help and you need to cook your way through the game.

Overcooked 2 features more chefs, more kitchens, and of course lots of more dishes for you to cook. The trailer ends with a shot of the dog Kevin, who is sleeping. This game has been developed by Ghost Town Games, the same studio that developed Overcooked.

Overcooked 2 features co-op play for up to four players and you can even have co-op online. Zombie breads called Unbread are attacking the Onion Kingdom and it’s your task to save the world. The Unbread were accidentally created by the Onion King himself.

Through the course of the game you will find yourself cooking in sushi restaurants, magic schools, and even alien planets. The kitchens in this game are dynamic so they shift and evolve, which means that you can save time by throwing ingredients across the room.

Overcooked 2 releases on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 7, 2018 and it will cost $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000). PC gamers can pre-order it on Steam to get the game for Rs. 569. Pre-order bonuses include five extra chefs — Monkey, Calico Cat, Walrus, Purple Alien, and Unicorn.

