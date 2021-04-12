Outriders has been plagued with issues since launch earlier in April, but one bug — that clears out your entire inventory — has come to the forefront following the new patch released over the weekend. Several Outriders players are reporting that they have lost up to 100 hours of progress as a result of the “inventory wipe” bug, that has taken away all their precious ‘Epic' and ‘Legendary' items. Outriders developer People Can Fly has said that fixing the inventory wipe is their “top priority” and they will also work to restore the lost items — with some caveats.

“We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side. Our plan is still to work on a restoration for all affected accounts,” the Outriders support team wrote in a tweet on Saturday following the release of a patch for PS5. On Reddit, People Can Fly admitted that the inventory wipe bug has become more prominent since the patch, in direct opposition to what it had claimed before rolling out said patch.

Outriders inventory wipe potential fix

“Earlier today we applied additional preventative measures on to our servers to guard against any Inventory Wipes. These are reducing the occurrence of this issue, but we are continuing to lock in additional countermeasures,” the Outriders team tweeted on Sunday. “A potential prevention method to safeguard yourself if you run into this issue: the moment you notice that your gear has disappeared, immediately force close the game, then reboot it.”

And then later on Sunday, Square Enix — the Outriders publisher — added over on Reddit: “We have deployed additional server changes to prevent this issue from occurring and we believe the occurrence should now drastically reduce, but we are keeping a close eye on further reports.”

Outriders inventory wipe restoration

It's unclear whether the Outriders inventory wipe bug has since reduced in frequency, but it doesn't help all those who have already lost everything. People Can Fly has yet to land on a date for the restoration process — it will be in the “coming week(s)”, it said — and it can't guarantee that everything will go back to how it was. Only the most valuable items (‘Epic' and ‘Legendary') will be restored, and these restored items may not have the “exact same stats as the lost items”.

That last bit hasn't gone down well with the Outriders community. Weapon drops in the game are randomised, which means the items you get by even repeating the same mission will have different stats (such as damage, accuracy, stability, and clip size). Now, the dedicated lot have spent tens of hours trying to get weapons that work best for them. Getting the same weapon by name isn't enough for them, as it won't perform to the levels that their own weapon did.

“Everything gone, 94 hours lost, almost complete build lost, this is a joke,” Reddit user Ok_Entertainment_112 wrote on Saturday. Fellow Redditor Wolphoenix titled his post: “Adios Outriders, inventory wipe and not being able to load into my 80-hour main is my final straw.”

Outriders is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

