Outriders Inventory Wipe Bug ‘Top Priority’, Will Restore Lost Items, Developer People Can Fly Says

A potential fix involves force quitting the game the moment you notice the issue.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 April 2021 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Square Enix/People Can Fly

Outriders

Highlights
  • Outriders available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  • Inventory wipe bug more prominent after release of new patch
  • Outriders items restoration might not give you the same stats

Outriders has been plagued with issues since launch earlier in April, but one bug — that clears out your entire inventory — has come to the forefront following the new patch released over the weekend. Several Outriders players are reporting that they have lost up to 100 hours of progress as a result of the “inventory wipe” bug, that has taken away all their precious ‘Epic' and ‘Legendary' items. Outriders developer People Can Fly has said that fixing the inventory wipe is their “top priority” and they will also work to restore the lost items — with some caveats.

“We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side. Our plan is still to work on a restoration for all affected accounts,” the Outriders support team wrote in a tweet on Saturday following the release of a patch for PS5. On Reddit, People Can Fly admitted that the inventory wipe bug has become more prominent since the patch, in direct opposition to what it had claimed before rolling out said patch.

Outriders Review: Fun Co-Op RPG Shooter Gets in Its Own Way

Outriders inventory wipe potential fix

“Earlier today we applied additional preventative measures on to our servers to guard against any Inventory Wipes. These are reducing the occurrence of this issue, but we are continuing to lock in additional countermeasures,” the Outriders team tweeted on Sunday. “A potential prevention method to safeguard yourself if you run into this issue: the moment you notice that your gear has disappeared, immediately force close the game, then reboot it.”

And then later on Sunday, Square Enix — the Outriders publisher — added over on Reddit: “We have deployed additional server changes to prevent this issue from occurring and we believe the occurrence should now drastically reduce, but we are keeping a close eye on further reports.”

Outriders inventory wipe restoration

It's unclear whether the Outriders inventory wipe bug has since reduced in frequency, but it doesn't help all those who have already lost everything. People Can Fly has yet to land on a date for the restoration process — it will be in the “coming week(s)”, it said — and it can't guarantee that everything will go back to how it was. Only the most valuable items (‘Epic' and ‘Legendary') will be restored, and these restored items may not have the “exact same stats as the lost items”.

That last bit hasn't gone down well with the Outriders community. Weapon drops in the game are randomised, which means the items you get by even repeating the same mission will have different stats (such as damage, accuracy, stability, and clip size). Now, the dedicated lot have spent tens of hours trying to get weapons that work best for them. Getting the same weapon by name isn't enough for them, as it won't perform to the levels that their own weapon did.

“Everything gone, 94 hours lost, almost complete build lost, this is a joke,” Reddit user Ok_Entertainment_112 wrote on Saturday. Fellow Redditor Wolphoenix titled his post: “Adios Outriders, inventory wipe and not being able to load into my 80-hour main is my final straw.”

Outriders is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
