NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indian Counter Strike: Global Offensive Team Disqualified From Major International Tournament For Cheating

Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Team Disqualified From Major International Tournament For Cheating

, 19 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Team Disqualified From Major International Tournament For Cheating

Highlights

  • Optic is one of the world's biggest e-sports companies
  • Its Indian CS:GO team was a recent addition
  • One of its players was caught with a rogue program on his PC

One of the largest e-sports organisations in the world, Optic Gaming has had its Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team disqualified for cheating from the Extremesland 2018 Asia Finals. Optic India's Nikhil 'Forsaken' Kumawat was discovered to have an unauthorised program on his PC during the team's match against Revolution in the Group C elimination match of the $100,000 tournament. According to reports, it seems that suspicious activity from his PC was flagged by the event's anti-cheat platform prompting administrators to investigate.

Kumawat reportedly closed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and hurriedly deleted a program running the background. This prompted a deeper investigation that threw up the retrieved program which would not run. However Kumawat's behaviour as witnessed by the event organisers and his PC being flagged by the anti-cheat system was enough to disqualify Optic India.

Needless to say, Kumawat has been released from Optic India. Optic set up shop in India earlier in the year with an announcement to put together an all-Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. According to a prepared statement from the company in May, it partnered with two local Indian e-sports companies, AFK Gaming and SoStronk to discover the necessary talent for its Indian squad.

As per the selection process highlighted by Optic, candidates would "undergo an extensive evaluation based on psychometric and theoretical tests in addition to role-based and in-game analysis". This was led by Ali Saba, Optic Gaming Scouting Director, with support from Prashant 'Aequitas' Prabhakar and the SoStronk team. Evidently this wasn't enough.

This comes at a time when Indian e-sports doesn't seem to have evolved as fast as it audience has. Be it the likes of bigger companies like Nodwin failing to pay its vendors, Ucypher blocking every Tekken 7 video on YouTube in a ham-fisted attempt to protect its reality show, or the travesty that was the Indian selection process for the Asian Games, there seems to be little to cheer about for e-sports fans in India.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: counter strike global offensive, India, Optic Gaming, Optic, Optic India, Forsaken, Extremesland 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate and Special Edition Sold Out in India
Billion Capture Plus
Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Team Disqualified From Major International Tournament For Cheating
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
  2. Nokia 3.1 Plus Review
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to Come With Dual 24-Megapixel Front Cameras
  4. Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s Smartphones and Watch S, Watch C Wearables Launched
  5. Why Amazon Prime Memberships Might Be Waning
  6. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  7. 50 Percent of US Users Don't Know Who Owns WhatsApp: Survey
  8. BSNL FTTH Plans Refreshed Again to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  9. Airtel TV Premium Launched, Bundled Free for Select Customers
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Next Month as an Amazon Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.