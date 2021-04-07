Technology News
  • Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built in Earphone Storage: Report

Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built-in Earphone Storage: Report

Oppo’s alleged mobile gaming controller will have two analogue joysticks, a D-pad, and four or five buttons.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2021 18:36 IST
Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built-in Earphone Storage: Report

Photo Credit: ITHome

Oppo’s controller patent is simply titled “game controller”

Highlights
  • Oppo may have a mobile game controller in the pipeline
  • Oppo’s alleged mobile gaming controller may have earphone storage
  • Oppo has not shared any details on this controller

Oppo seems to have a mobile gaming controller that has an earphone storage compartment in the pipeline. An older patent filed back in September of 2019 for this device with filing number CN112451961A was spotted and the image in the patent shows an Xbox style controller with a phone mount attached to the top and two slots at the bottom. The patent was reportedly published in March this year. However, Oppo has not shared any information for it yet and it is unclear if this mobile game controller will ever see the light of day.

The patent that carries the title “game controller” has been published by Oppo Guangdong Mobile Communications, as reported by ITHome. It shows a controller that has two analogue sticks, a D-pad, and four or five buttons. The analogue sticks are miss-aligned similar to the Xbox controller. On the top, a phone mount is attached that will allow the user to still access the USB port and headphone jack on their phone, if there is one, while gaming with the controller. Some controllers attach to either sides of the phones effectively blocking the USB port and headphone jack.

There is also a housing to accommodate earphones, according to the report. It states that when not in use, the earphones can be stored in the controller for easy access when needed. The slots at the bottom, as seen in the image, look like they house true wireless stereo earphones but it is unclear how exactly this would work. Additionally, there is a central button is somewhat elevated off the controller which could just be a representation for a power button. Both the Xbox and PlayStation controllers have power buttons similarly located.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on a mobile game controller. We will have to wait for the company to share more information on the controller as details such as compatibility, usability, and functionality would be pure speculation at this point.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones.
E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022
Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs, New Gaming Monitors Launched

