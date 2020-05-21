OnePlus has announced a PUBG Mobile tournament featuring pro-gamers and Indian cricketers. The Chinese smartphone makers is working with global e-sports entertainment brand Fnatic to organise this tournament named ‘OnePlus Domin8'. The smartphone maker said this is a new engagement initiative for the OnePlus and PUBG Mobile community as they will be able to virtually interact with pro-gamers and Indian cricketers. The exhibition matches will start on June 2 and the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in each match will win a OnePlus 8 Pro. Registration is open for Red Cable Club members while non-members will be able to register from tomorrow, May 22.

The OnePlus Domin8 tournament, as per the press release by OnePlus, will start on June 2 at 6pm. There will be a set of three matches and the tournament will include pro-gamers like Dynamo and Ahsaas Channa, as well as Fnatic members including Sc0ut, Owais, Nixon, Ash, Franky, and Ronak. On the other hand, Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal will also be participating in the tournament. The Chinese smartphone maker states OnePlus and PUBG Mobile community will get a chance to engage with the Fnatic team, as well as with OnePlus, online. They will be able to play with both the pro-gamers and Indian cricketers in the three matches.

OnePlus says the top all-rounder or MVP in each of these matches will be eligible to win the OnePlus 8 Pro and awarded the title of ‘Hypertasker of the Match'.

Red Cable Club members can register right now while non-members will be able to register starting tomorrow, May 22, from 12pm (noon). The registration process requires interested candidates to fill in some basic information, along with their Red Cable Club membership number, PUBG Mobile nickname, PUBG Mobile Character ID, and give an answer to why they want to participate in the tournament. The Red Cable Club membership number requirement will presumably be removed tomorrow when the registration opens to the general public.

As of now, there is no information on how many teams will be participating or how the teams will be formed. OnePlus has also not shared which game mode the participants will be playing in. More details on the OnePlus Domin8 tournament can be expected in the coming days.