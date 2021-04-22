OnePlus Gaming Triggers, that were teased during the launch of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones last month, are now available for purchase in India. OnePlus says that the triggers can be used with “a wide range of Android and iOS mobile phones.” The development was announced by company CEO Pete Lau via Twitter. He says that the company designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and beautiful. Each trigger can be used on both the left- and right-hand side of a handheld device.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers price in India, availability

As per the listing on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Gaming Triggers are priced at Rs. 1,099 and are now available for purchase. Pete Lau also tweeted some images of OnePlus Gaming Triggers.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers were mentioned at the OnePlus 9 launch event where the company's corporate communications head Ryan Fenwick said that the gaming triggers come with capacitive sensing technology. Furthermore, OnePlus teased the triggers when it tweeted a silhouette image of the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers specifications, features

Gaming Triggers from OnePlus have tactile buttons that interact with a device's display through capacitive conduction for a quick response. As per OnePlus, the triggers use Omron switches to offer a tactile feedback based on what happens in-game. The company says that it specifically targeted players of battle royale-style multiplayer games including PUBG, Call of Duty, Free Fire, and more while designing the triggers.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers work even when smartphones have screen protectors and protective cases (maximum device thickness is 11.5 mm). Each trigger measures 37.6x28.8x25.2mm and weighs 22 grams.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.