Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google's Dinosaur Game Now Features Olympic Torches, Other Minigames

Once you hit an obstacle, the message on the screen reads, “またプレイしてね,” that translates to “Play again”. 

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 July 2021 11:38 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/Mr_Kris_

From gymnastics to surfing, Dinosaur Game looks all set for the Summer Olympics

Highlights
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted on the Dinosaur Game update
  • Dinosaur Game now features several Olympics-inspired minigames
  • The game also shows message in Japanese if you fail

Dinosaur Game on Google's Chrome browser has been around for several years. To mark the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that are already underway, the search giant has added several tweaks to the classic game. While normally the friendly little T-rex on your screen jumps over cactus when you hit spacebar, a Reddit user has now spotted that the game has received a major change. Later, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted on the same, confirming the fun new minigames the classic game has on offer now.

Sharing a screenshot of the game, that features the T-rex and an Olympic torch, the Redditt user (u/Mr_Kris_ ) wrote, "On the Chrome Dino games, Google has added mini games related to I think the Olympics." So now, if you play the game even while your Internet is working, you will find a torch at the beginning of the game. If instead of jumping over it, you bump into it, the T-rex transforms into a different kind of runner, appearing to be more focussed with his eyes on the finishing line. In the first game, in fact, instead of jumping over the hurdles, the character ducks them. 

Users on Redditt tried their hand at the new Dinosaur Game and loved it. A user (u/ChiragK2020) also figured out that if you can make the T-rex bump into torches, you can "play other minigames."

An excited user (u/djtrogy) pointed out that the game could be played on mobile too.

"Yep, it's there. So far, I got the surfing and swimming," read one of the comments. 

After playing the game, a user (u/ChocobosParadise) simply wrote, "That's awesome."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted a screenshot of the game in which the T-rex is seen surfing. "Might need to work on my surfing skills," Pichai wrote. However, it's the replies to Pichai's tweet that will make your day. 

For instance, user @rahulcoder pointed out that it was the first time he had seen "a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection."

Another user (@MOHITKU01916932) shared his best score on the game and asked if anyone could beat him. 

Here are some more reactions from users who tried out the new minigame,

The other notable feature in the game is that once you hit a hurdle or an obstacle, the message on the screen is not "Game Over" but “またプレイしてね,” that translates to “Play again.” The fact that the message flashes in Japanese establish that the new update is indeed a tribute to this year's Summer Olympics.

Further reading: Tokyo Olympics, Dino Game, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Summer Olympics, Dinosaur Game, Google, Chrome, Sundar Pichai, Reddit
