NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oculus Quest All-in-One VR System Announced

, 26 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oculus Quest All-in-One VR System Announced

Highlights

  • The Oculus Quest price is $399 (around Rs. 28,000)
  • It's available from Spring 2019
  • It may have capacities higher than 64GB

Facebook-owned Oculus announced the Oculus Quest. It's an all-in-one VR system that Oculus claims has six degrees of freedom. This allows you to walk and look in any direction in a virtual space just as you would in the real world without additional wires or sensors or a PC. The Oculus Quest price is $399 (around Rs. 28,000) with a release window of Spring 2019. Along with a headset the Oculus Quest comes with Touch controllers designed to make interactions in games seem more natural. Oculus is touting over 50 games and experiences for the Oculus Quest launch. Some include Epic Games' Robo Recall and indie hits like Moss.

The Oculus Quest is powered by what's being referred to as Oculus Insight. It's a piece of tech that allows your movements and interactions to be tracked without the need of an external sensor. $399 nets you the 64GB headset and controllers suggesting the possibility of higher capacity offerings.

In terms of optics, the Oculus Quest has a resolution of 1600x1440 per eye with a lens spacing adjustment to allow for a better fit and comfort. Where does this fit alongside the Oculus Rift and Oculus Go? According to the company, it's right in the middle.

"With the introduction of Oculus Quest, we’ve completed our first generation of best-in-class VR headsets," a post from Oculus reads. "Oculus Go remains the easiest and most affordable way to get into VR, while Oculus Rift leverages the power of your PC to push the limits of what’s possible. Thanks to Oculus Quest, we’re now able to combine the best of both worlds and welcome even more people into the VR community."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oculus, Oculus Quest, Facebook
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Fortnite PS4 Crossplay Is Finally Here, Currently In Beta
Pricee
Oculus Quest All-in-One VR System Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked Again, Seen in New Hands-on Video
  2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) First Impressions
  3. Vivo V9 Pro With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 6T to Launch on October 17 as per Alleged Leaked Invite
  5. Airtel Launches 6 Combo Recharge Packs With Up to 84 Days Validity
  6. Google Pixel 2 XL Price Slashed in India
  7. Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  8. Motorola One Power to Receive Android Pie Beta Next Month
  9. TRAI Proposes to Speed Up MNP Process, Cut Processing Time to 2 Days
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 299 Postpaid Plan Offers 31GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.