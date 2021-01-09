Technology News
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon Now Playable on Apple Arcade

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 January 2021 18:48 IST
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a 16-bit-style dungeon crawler

Highlights
  • Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon launched in Apple Arcade
  • Chronos Dungeon expands on the Oceanhorn universe
  • The game can be played if you have an Apple Arcade subscription

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon has been launched on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Chronos Dungeon expands on the Oceanhorn universe and brings support for up to four players in local multiplayer. Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon and features a 16-bit-style rogue-lite dungeon crawler gameplay with quick play sessions. Back in September last year, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm was launched exclusively for Apple Arcade and was among the top downloaded games for 2020.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon takes place 200 years after the Catastrophe where small Arcadian settlements are floating in between clouds in the Uncharted Seas. A band of adventurers set on a quest to bring peace and order to their people and civilisation. They find the entrance to Chronos Dungeon that houses the Paradigm Hourglass that has the power to change history and return the world to its former glory.

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon brings couch co-op with up to four players. The dungeon floors are randomised so it feels like a new level every time. There are four-character classes and heroes start each game with different statistics.

Developer Cornfox & Brothers first came out with Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas back in 2013 as an action-adventure game. It was first released on iOS and then brought to Android, Windows, macOS, as well as consoles including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita. The game was followed by Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm in 2019 and it was an Apple Arcade exclusive. A year later, a Nintendo Switch port was released.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that costs Rs. 99 per month. It is bundled with an Apple One subscription that cost Rs. 195 per month. It is a growing platform that added over 40 new games in 2020. You can also check out our picks for the best Apple Arcade games for 2020 here.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Oceanhorn, Oceanhorn Chronos Dungeon, Oceanhorn Chronos Dungeon Launch
Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi

