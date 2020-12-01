Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU has been announced by the company as part of the GeForce RTX 3060 series. Based on the new Ampere architecture, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, according to the company. While only one GPU has been announced in the lineup for now, a non-Ti model – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – can be expected to arrive sometime in the future. Being a GeForce RTX card, it comes with ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price in India

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at Rs. 35,900 for the Founders Edition card from Nvidia. It will be available in India from December 2, along with board partner cards from Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. Nvidia says it will also be available from major retailers and e-retailers, as well as in gaming systems by leading system builders worldwide and major manufacturers.

Nvidia is also offering a one-year subscription to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service upon purchasing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in select countries.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications, features

Nvidia is targeting the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti towards 1080p and 1440p resolution gaming. It comes with support for Nvidia DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, that is powered by dedicated Tensor Cores found on GeForce RTX series GPUs. It comes with Nvidia Reflex technology that reduces system latency for a more responsive gaming experience. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti also supports advanced GeForce Experience features including recording and streaming gameplay, taking screenshots, and optimising games.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition graphics card features 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), 4,864 CUDA cores which is more than double that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition. The GeForce RTX 2060 series is the direct predecessor to the GeForce RTX 3060 series. The RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition has 152 third generation Tensor cores and 38 second generation RT cores. The GPU also has 152 texture units 80 ROPs (Render Output Units) and a memory clock of 7,000MHz. The boost clock for the Founders Edition card is 1,665MHz and Nvidia has equipped the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition has improved specifications in almost every aspect compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition but it also uses more power at 200W, compared to 175W for the latter.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.