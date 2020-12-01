Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU starts at Rs. 35,900 and will be available from board-partners like Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 December 2020 19:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is said to be faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Highlights
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti announced
  • It starts at Rs. 35,900 in India
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be available from December 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU has been announced by the company as part of the GeForce RTX 3060 series. Based on the new Ampere architecture, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, according to the company. While only one GPU has been announced in the lineup for now, a non-Ti model – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – can be expected to arrive sometime in the future. Being a GeForce RTX card, it comes with ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price in India

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at Rs. 35,900 for the Founders Edition card from Nvidia. It will be available in India from December 2, along with board partner cards from Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. Nvidia says it will also be available from major retailers and e-retailers, as well as in gaming systems by leading system builders worldwide and major manufacturers.

Nvidia is also offering a one-year subscription to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service upon purchasing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in select countries.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications, features

Nvidia is targeting the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti towards 1080p and 1440p resolution gaming. It comes with support for Nvidia DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, that is powered by dedicated Tensor Cores found on GeForce RTX series GPUs. It comes with Nvidia Reflex technology that reduces system latency for a more responsive gaming experience. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti also supports advanced GeForce Experience features including recording and streaming gameplay, taking screenshots, and optimising games.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition graphics card features 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), 4,864 CUDA cores which is more than double that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition. The GeForce RTX 2060 series is the direct predecessor to the GeForce RTX 3060 series. The RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition has 152 third generation Tensor cores and 38 second generation RT cores. The GPU also has 152 texture units 80 ROPs (Render Output Units) and a memory clock of 7,000MHz. The boost clock for the Founders Edition card is 1,665MHz and Nvidia has equipped the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition has improved specifications in almost every aspect compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition but it also uses more power at 200W, compared to 175W for the latter.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 series, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price in India, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report

Related Stories

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  3. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  6. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  7. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  8. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to Be Faster Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super
  9. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  10. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India
  2. Instagram Live Rooms Launched in India to Help Content Creators Get Better Engagement
  3. Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report
  5. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Revises Rs. 598, Rs. 749 Postpaid Family Plans With Rs. 50 Hike
  6. Philips Moves Delhi High Court to Stop Xiaomi From Selling Phones That Infringe Its Patents
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Galaxy Z Fold 2, May Cost the Same
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Launched With Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring: Price, Specifications
  9. Nokia C3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999
  10. WhatsApp Update to Bring Custom Wallpapers for Chats, Sticker Search Via Text and Emoji
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com