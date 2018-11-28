Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, and 2070 Battlefield V Bundles Announced

Battlefield V will be bundled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, and 2070 GPUs Nvidia has announced. Considering the glaring lack of games that make use of ray-tracing, giving would be RTX buyers access to the rare title that supports Nvidia's bespoke tech out of the box is a welcome move. This time around, the offer is valid in India as well and lasts until January 7, 2019. Nvidia confirmed to Gadgets 360 that "consumers can redeem the game code from AIC [add-in card] partner's landing pages where they have to enter their card's details. If a consumer buys it from the Nvidia store, the code will be emailed to them."

That being said, we wonder how many takers these bundles would have considering that the Nvidia GeForce RTX India prices begin at Rs. 54,250 on Nvidia's own website. The company probably has the same concern which is why they're giving away RTX GPUs to Battlefield V players who use Nvidia Ansel to take photos and share them with Nvidia on social media. First prize is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the second prize is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, and the third is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.

And while ray-tracing tech seems interesting, keep in mind that the performance penalties at the moment, outweigh any potential gains. Hopefully that should change with improved drivers. Though some developers are shunning RTX support despite committing to it such as Square Enix with Final Fantasy XV. Slated PC features geared towards the Nvidia RTX line-up of GPUs such as ray tracing and deep learning supersampling (DLSS) have been scuttled. While DLSS is present in a Final Fantasy XV benchmark, it's not in the full game and is unlikely to be patched in along with ray tracing.

Other cancelled features include a robust level editor with enhanced mod support, three out of four promised downloadable content (DLC) episodes, and Comrades, Final Fantasy XV's multiplayer expansion.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.