Technology News
loading

Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Opened to All for Membership

Nvidia's GeForce Now will compete with Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Opened to All for Membership

The cloud gaming market is expected to expand to $8 billion by 2025

Highlights
  • GeForce Now uses a GeForce graphics card to power PCs, phones
  • It will offer a Founders version at $4.99 per month
  • GeForce Now will compete with Google Stdia, Project xCloud

Chipmaker Nvidia on Tuesday opened up for membership its cloud-based game streaming service GeForce Now, taking on Google's Stadia in a market that is primed for high growth over the next few years.

The platform virtually uses a GeForce graphics card to power personal computers, android phones and Shield TVs, enabling the devices to run games with enhanced graphics.

GeForce Now, previously available on a public beta version, will offer a Founders version at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 350) per month alongside a free tier. Google Stadia offers a 4K version as part of its premium service priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 710) per month, while the free high-definition version is expected to roll out this year.

Stadia has been downloaded nearly 593,000 times since its launch in November, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.

GeForce Now will also compete with Microsoft's Project xCloud, which is likely to be launched this year.

The cloud gaming market is expected to expand to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 57,000 crores) by 2025 from $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) in 2018, according to data from Statista.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy expects the cloud gaming market to grow exponentially over the next five years as giants like Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia enter the market with acceptable experiences.

GeForce Now has over 30 free-to-play games and users can also add games previously owned, while Stadia's premium version launched with a slate of 22 games.

Users who opt for Nvidia's Founders version will have access to games which support ray tracing, or the ability to simulate how light rays will bounce around in a visual scene, making the visuals more realistic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, GeForce Now
Disney+ Sets March 29 Launch Date in India, to Rebrand Hotstar as ‘Disney+ Hotstar’
Samsung Galaxy A51 Update Brings Camera Stability Improvement, December Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Opened to All for Membership
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  3. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. Poco X2 Review
  7. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  8. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Update Brings Camera Stability Improvement, December Security Patch: Report
  2. Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Opened to All for Membership
  3. Google Search Mobile Recharge Service Launched in India: Lets You Find, Compare, and Recharge via Mobile Search
  4. Disney+ Sets March 29 Launch Date in India, to Rebrand Hotstar as ‘Disney+ Hotstar’
  5. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Offer Makes It Available With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Twitter Moves to Curb Manipulated Content Including 'Deepfakes'
  7. Coronavirus: LG, ZTE Cancel Their Presence at MWC 2020 Over Virus Outbreak Concerns
  8. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Cricket Match Today: How to Watch Live, Track Latest Scores
  9. Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Charging With Air Cooling Tech
  10. YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.