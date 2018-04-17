Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

No Man's Sky Xbox One Release Date Leaked

 
, 17 April 2018
Highlights

  • No Man's Sky could be out on the Xbox One on June 29
  • This was leaked by Amazon Italy
  • The game is set to receive a massive update for PS4 and PC soon

According to a listing on Amazon Italy, it seems that the No Man's Sky Xbox One release date is sooner than you'd think. The site lists No Man's Sky Xbox One release date as June 29. It's unlikely to be a placeholder date given that Summer's first day falls on June 21. Like most Xbox One games these days, No Man’s Sky Xbox One will sport Xbox One X support in the form of HDR and 4K resolution. Perhaps more importantly, No Man’s Sky on the Xbox One will include all of the previously released content on disc.

This is unlike the retail version of the game on PS4 thanks to the numerous patches and updates No Man’s Sky has seen since its launch in August 2016. In fact, the forthcoming update to No Man’s Sky is already in the works. Called No Man’s Sky Next, it follows past updates Foundation, Pathfinder, and most recently, Atlas Rises — all of which refined No Man’s Sky’s core gameplay in meaningful ways.

“We are calling this No Man’s Sky Next because it is an important next step in a journey for No Man’s Sky, for Hello Games and for our devoted community,” creator Sean Murray said. “Each update for No Man’s Sky has been more successful than the last; this was especially true of our last update Atlas Rises.”

“It emboldens the team to push ourselves further. This journey is far from over, and it’s exciting to be working again on something you know will surprise people.”

Further reading: No Mans Sky, No Mans Sky Xbox One, No Mans Sky Xbox One Release Date, Sean Murray, Xbox One, Xbox One X, No Mans Sky Next, Amazon Italy
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

