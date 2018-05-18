No Man's Sky Xbox One Release Date and Multiplayer Announced

Space sim game No Man's Sky has an Xbox One release date of July 24. The game will be enhanced for Xbox One X as well with 4K and HDR support. Perhaps more importantly, No Man’s Sky on the Xbox One will include all of the previously released content on disc. This is unlike the retail version of the game on PS4 thanks to the numerous patches and updates No Man’s Sky has seen since its launch in August 2016.

Also, the game will get a free update for PS4 and PC on July 24 to allow online play. The Xbox One version will launch with this feature, no update needed. According to developer Hello Games players will be able to "explore together meet random travellers, build shared bases, dog fight, race vehicles".

In fact, the forthcoming update to No Man’s Sky is already in the works. Called No Man’s Sky Next, it follows past updates Foundation, Pathfinder, and most recently, Atlas Rises — all of which refined No Man’s Sky’s core gameplay in meaningful ways.

“We are calling this No Man’s Sky Next because it is an important next step in a journey for No Man’s Sky, for Hello Games and for our devoted community,” creator Sean Murray said. “Each update for No Man’s Sky has been more successful than the last; this was especially true of our last update Atlas Rises.”

“It emboldens the team to push ourselves further. This journey is far from over, and it’s exciting to be working again on something you know will surprise people.”

