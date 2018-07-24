No Man's Sky Next for Xbox One, PS4, and PC Out Now

This New Nintendo Switch Game Really Plays Best on an 8-Year Old Console
No Man's Sky Next is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. This would be the first time the game would be on the Xbox One and comes with the No Man's Sky Next update that brings visual improvements, multiplayer, base building, command freighters and much more. No Man's Sky Next download size on Xbox One is 7.83GB and its release time is 6:30pm IST on July 24 via the Microsoft Store. For PC and PS4 the No Man's Sky Next release time is 7:30pm IST on July 24 on the PS Store and Steam. The No Man's Sky Xbox One price is Rs. 2,500 on the Microsoft Store digitally and Rs. 3,999 on disc. On PS4 No Man's Sky price is Rs. 1,295 on disc and Rs. 2,750 digitally. As for PC, the game is only available as a digital download for Rs. 1,799 on Steam.
The No Man's Sky Next patch adds to the game's existing content. Past updates brought new music, biomes, as well as an expanded story with an additional 30 hours of content. It included a new inter dimensional race, a quest system, and a branching narrative.
Hello Games founder Sean Murray outlined some of the improvements to No Man's Sky on the PlayStation blog including a third-person view, character customisation, and new tech.
Visual improvements
Base building
Command freighters
The game is enhanced for Xbox One X as well with 4K and HDR support. Perhaps more importantly, No Man’s Sky on the Xbox One will include all of the previously released content on disc. This is unlike the retail version of the game on PS4 thanks to the numerous patches and updates No Man’s Sky has seen since its launch in August 2016.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement