No Man's Sky Next for Xbox One, PS4, and PC Out Now

No Man's Sky Next is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. This would be the first time the game would be on the Xbox One and comes with the No Man's Sky Next update that brings visual improvements, multiplayer, base building, command freighters and much more. No Man's Sky Next download size on Xbox One is 7.83GB and its release time is 6:30pm IST on July 24 via the Microsoft Store. For PC and PS4 the No Man's Sky Next release time is 7:30pm IST on July 24 on the PS Store and Steam. The No Man's Sky Xbox One price is Rs. 2,500 on the Microsoft Store digitally and Rs. 3,999 on disc. On PS4 No Man's Sky price is Rs. 1,295 on disc and Rs. 2,750 digitally. As for PC, the game is only available as a digital download for Rs. 1,799 on Steam.

The No Man's Sky Next patch adds to the game's existing content. Past updates brought new music, biomes, as well as an expanded story with an additional 30 hours of content. It included a new inter dimensional race, a quest system, and a branching narrative.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray outlined some of the improvements to No Man's Sky on the PlayStation blog including a third-person view, character customisation, and new tech.

No Man's Sky Next patch notes and features

Team-up with upto three friends and explore the universe together, or be joined by random travelers.

You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive.

Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players.

Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies.

Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

Character customisation allows you to personalise your appearance.

Visual improvements

The game is fully playable in third- or first- person, both on-foot and in ship.

Planetary rings and improved space visuals make space more beautiful than ever.

Dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds bring the environment to life.

Significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings.

The graphical rework also touches on under-the-hood technical things like shadows and draw-distance to further increase the game’s planet-sized sense of scale. While the new third person perspective will make it easier to keep a handle on your surroundings when you’ve building and adventuring in a group.

Base building

Bases can now be built anywhere on any planet.

Dramatically increased base-building complexity and size limits.

Hundreds of new base parts.

Own multiple bases.

Command freighters

Assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter.

Send your fleet out to into the universe, or deploy them to help you as you explore a specific system.

Improved freighter base building allows a truly custom capital ship.

Invite your friends aboard and take on challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commission Station on your bridge.

The game is enhanced for Xbox One X as well with 4K and HDR support. Perhaps more importantly, No Man’s Sky on the Xbox One will include all of the previously released content on disc. This is unlike the retail version of the game on PS4 thanks to the numerous patches and updates No Man’s Sky has seen since its launch in August 2016.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.