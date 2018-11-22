NDTV Gadgets360.com

No Man’s Sky ‘Visions’ Update Brings More Variety, Diversity

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
No Man’s Sky ‘Visions’ Update Brings More Variety, Diversity

Highlights

  • ‘Visions’ update available Thursday
  • Adds new planet biomes, bizarre creatures
  • You can be an archaeologist as well, now

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has announced a new free update called “Visions”, with the intent of adding more variety and diversity to its universe. It will bring new planet biomes, new bizarre creatures, new shades of sky and grass that make No Man's Sky more alien and vibrant, new types of water, improvements to atmospherics that allow for rainbows, and mysterious artefacts that can be claimed as trophies among other changes.

“Millions of previously dead planets have now burst into life, creating a weirder, more surprising universe to explore,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray said in a blog post. “Predatory fauna protect their planets from interlopers, with some creatures even masquerading as ordinary minerals. Deadly flora now has much more variety, with carnivorous trap plants and bloated gas flora waiting to snare the unwary and reward the cautious.”

The new ‘Visions' update for No Man's Sky also brings an archaeology aspect to the game, in which players can search planets for the ancient bones of alien lifeforms. “Unearth the long-forgotten remains of fallen satellites and scrap them for salvageable parts, but risk drawing the attention of new, challenging, corrupted sentinel drones,” Murray added.

Finally, players can share progress for a new Community Research mission in No Man's Sky, to work towards a common goal of the Eye of the Korvax helmet. There will be new emotes, building parts and a range of fireworks available as well.

No Man's Sky update v1.75 ‘Visions' will be available Thursday across platforms.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Mans Sky, Hello Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Confirmed to Sport Triple Cameras, Display Notch Ahead of Launch
Instagram Testing Redesign of Profiles, Including Changes to Features, Icons, Buttons
Pricee
No Man’s Sky ‘Visions’ Update Brings More Variety, Diversity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y83 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
  7. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  9. Black Friday Sales: How to Prepare and What to Buy From India
  10. Apple TV Dongle May Be in the Works to Counter Chromecast, Fire TV Stick
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.