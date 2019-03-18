Technology News

No Man’s Sky Online to Release in Summer 2019 With Beyond Update

, 18 March 2019
No Man's Sky Online to Release in Summer 2019 With Beyond Update

Highlights

  • No Man’s Sky is getting a new free update for all players
  • This update is called Beyond and will release Summer 2019
  • No Man’s Sky is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One

No Man's Sky, a sci-fi survival game, is getting a major update soon. Developer Hello Games has announced that No Man's Sky will get an update called Beyond in Summer 2019. No Man's Sky Beyond was originally scheduled to be rolled out over the course of three updates, but Hello Games has decided to make it a single update instead. Like past additions, No Man's Sky Beyond will be a free update for those who own the game. No Man's Sky is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game had been criticised at launch but Hello Games has consistently rolled out updates that have made it much better.

The announcement was made on Hello Games' blog, where one of No Man's Sky's directors — Sean Murray — revealed the first part of the Beyond update. This part is called No Man's Sky Online. While this is an online multiplayer mode for No Man's Sky, Hello Games said it doesn't think this makes the game an MMO (massively multiplayer online) game.

“No Man's Sky Online includes a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together. Whilst this brings people together like never before, and has many recognisable online elements, we don't consider No Man's Sky to be an MMO – it won't require a subscription, won't contain microtransactions, and will be free for all existing players,” the blog post reads.

Hello Games said the update has been developed keeping in mind how people have been playing No Man's Sky since the Next update released last year. It's great to see Hello Games continuing to support No Man's Sky with free updates that add to the game. At the moment there isn't much more information on No Man's Sky Beyond, apart from what we've mentioned above and an incredibly short teaser video.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: No Mans Sky, Hello Games, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Further reading: No Mans Sky, Hello Games, PS4, Xbox One, PC
