Sony's State of Play March 2019 live stream revealed a few new games coming to PlayStation 4 in the near future. This stream didn't feature any massive announcements, but focused more on games coming to PS4 this year, with a special focus on PlayStation VR (PSVR). Beyond VR, we got to see a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 story mode as well. From the VR announcements, No Man's Sky Beyond VR and Marvel's Iron Man VR were among the trailers that stood out. Here are all the major trailers and announcements from Sony's State of Play March 2019 live stream.

No Man's Sky Beyond VR : No Man's Sky is a first-person space exploration game that was average at launch but thanks to consistent and excellent updates, the game has gained a loyal fanbase. We've already written about No Man's Sky Beyond update, and it's now getting PSVR support as well. There's no launch date for No Man's Sky Beyond at this point beyond Summer 2019, with no further clarity on when the VR mode will release. The company separately revealed that the Steam version will be getting VR support as well.

: No Man's Sky is a first-person space exploration game that was average at launch but thanks to consistent and excellent updates, the game has gained a loyal fanbase. We've already written about No Man's Sky Beyond update, and it's now getting PSVR support as well. There's no launch date for No Man's Sky Beyond at this point beyond Summer 2019, with no further clarity on when the VR mode will release. The company separately revealed that the Steam version will be getting VR support as well. Marvel's Iron Man VR : Possibly the most exciting trailer from Sony's State of Play March 2019 stream, Marvel's Iron Man VR lets you play as Iron Man (obviously) as you fly around destroying foes in the superhero's suit. Sadly the trailer didn't use actual gameplay footage so we'd advise against getting too excited about it until reviews are out. Marvel's Iron Man VR will be out in 2019, but there's no definite launch date.

: Possibly the most exciting trailer from Sony's State of Play March 2019 stream, Marvel's Iron Man VR lets you play as Iron Man (obviously) as you fly around destroying foes in the superhero's suit. Sadly the trailer didn't use actual gameplay footage so we'd advise against getting too excited about it until reviews are out. Marvel's Iron Man VR will be out in 2019, but there's no definite launch date. Blood & Truth : This is a story-based VR game where you play the role of a spy. The trailer looks interesting, and Blood & Truth will be out on PSVR on May 28, 2019. You can pre-order the game right now.

: This is a story-based VR game where you play the role of a spy. The trailer looks interesting, and Blood & Truth will be out on PSVR on May 28, 2019. You can pre-order the game right now. Observation : Observation is a science fiction VR game with an interesting twist — you play as Sam, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) onboard a spaceship. This game will be available on PSVR from May 21, 2019 and you can pre-order it now.

: Observation is a science fiction VR game with an interesting twist — you play as Sam, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) onboard a spaceship. This game will be available on PSVR from May 21, 2019 and you can pre-order it now. Mortal Kombat 11 trailer: Mortal Kombat 11 has a new trailer called Old Skool vs New Skool that gives us a peak at the game's story mode. Mortal Kombat 11 story mode length has been revealed earlier, along with the fact that younger versions of Mortal Kombat 11 characters will be facing off with their older counterparts. Mortal Kombat 11 release date is April 23, 2019.

Which is your favourite announcement from Sony's live stream? Let us know via the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.