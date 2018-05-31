Barely a day after Fallout 76 was revealed and reported to have survival gameplay mechanics similar to Rust and DayZ, a new leak has suggested that the next entry in the post-apocalyptic franchise may have less in common with these games than initially suggested. According to a Reddit post that’s now been deleted but archived on the Space Battles forums, there seems to be a lot more to Fallout 76 than meets the eye.

Apparently, Fallout 76 is an open-world role-playing game with an emphasis on improvised weaponry and base building. It will feature a scavenger from the surface as an important character which would explain why the vault seen in the trailer is empty aside from the protagonist. It has a cooperative mode but the source claimed it’s “not an MMO or Rust-like”. The game will also come with a phone app and have a voiced protagonist like Fallout 4. Six factions will be present. Three of these are “notables” that were in past games. It could also have “numerous retcons” to the events of Fallout 4 and past games with the likes of Maxson and Harold making an appearance. And to no one’s surprise, Fallout 76 is “laying the groundwork for Fallout 5 which is already in the works.”

Interestingly, the source stated that Bethesda will not allow fan-made modifications to Fallout 76 that don’t go through the company’s Creation Club, effectively killing off the likes of Nexus Mods.

“No external modes outside of Creation Club, they’re going to try and cut that off at the pass and sell it as a security thing citing stolen content and adult mods,” the post reads.

Furthermore, it may seem that Bethesda is in “panic mode” following rumours and wants to release more information soon to cut it off. In what form this takes place is yet tone known.

