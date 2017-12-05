While the Nintendo Switch might be Nintendo’s focus in markets like the US, Europe, and Japan, it appears that it hasn’t forgotten about other countries like China. The China version of the Nvidia Shield can now play select Nintendo Wii and GameCube games.

“Extending the business relationship that brought Nvidia technology to Nintendo Switch, some of Nintendo's most beloved Wii and Nintendo GameCube titles are officially headed to China for the first time. New Super Mario Bros. Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Punch-Out are remastered in 1080p and available on the China version of Nvidia Shield, released today,” a statement from Nvidia reads.

What this means is, if you own an Nvidia Shield and reside in China, you can download and play the aforementioned games with Super Mario Galaxy — one of last generation’s greatest platformers coming shortly to the Nvidia Shield. Nvidia says these games have been provided by Nintendo under license. In China, the Shield costs RMB 1499 (around Rs. 14,600) with each game priced at RMB 68 (almost Rs. 663) according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

This has some intriguing possibilities for countries where Nintendo doesn’t have an official presence in but Nvidia does. It could mean that Nvidia could be granted licenses to make Nintendo’s games available in markets like India too. Granted the Nvidia Shield isn’t available officially in India, but with the GeForce Now streaming service already accessible in India complete with local billing options, it isn’t too absurd a prospect.