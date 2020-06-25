Technology News
loading

Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler

In Pokemon Unite, teams of five hunt down Pokemon in a battle area, with the game running on the Nintendo Switch console and on mobile.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler

The new game, Pokemon Unite will be launched for mobiles and Nintendo Switch

Highlights
  • Japan's Nintendo is deepening its cooperation with China's Tencent
  • The two firms are partnering to sell the Switch in the Chinese market
  • In "Pokemon Unite," teams of five hunt down Pokemon in a battle area

Nintendo-backed The Pokemon Company on Wednesday announced a cross-platform Pokemon team battling game developed with Tencent's Timi Studio as the two gaming heavyweights deepen their cooperation with a twist on the Pokemon format.

In "Pokemon Unite," teams of five hunt down Pokemon in a battle area, with the game running on Nintendo's Switch console and on mobile. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Japan's Nintendo is deepening its cooperation with China's top gaming company Tencent, with the two firms partnering to sell the Switch into the Chinese market.

Tencent announced last July its Shenzhen-based Timi Studio was working on a new Pokemon title. The studio behind the monster mobile hit "Honor of Kings", it is targeting overseas expansion and recently hired a US director from French gaming company Ubisoft.

Nintendo's share price this month touched 12-year highs as demand from shut-in consumers and the huge success of island life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons buoyed sentiment around the Kyoto-based firm.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Pokemon, Tencent, Pokemon United
OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India

Related Stories

Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  2. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  3. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  4. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  5. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
  7. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
  9. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India
  3. NASA Renames Washington HQ for Hidden Figures Trailblazer Mary Jackson
  4. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  5. Motorola Event to Take Place on July 7, Motorola Edge Lite Launch Expected: Report
  6. ISRO Says Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, 10 Launches Disturbed Due to Lockdown
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report
  8. Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. E-Commerce Sites in India to Consider Listing of 'Country of Origin' Label on Products
  10. Google's New Default Privacy Setting Wipes User Location, Web History After 18 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com