YouTube Nintendo Switch App Available for Download Now

, 09 November 2018
YouTube Nintendo Switch App Available for Download Now

Highlights

  • This is the third video app for the Nintendo Switch
  • Touchscreen support is limited
  • You can use the Joy-Con to get around the app interface

YouTube finally graces the Nintendo Switch. It becomes the third video app on the hybrid console following Niconico and Hulu. Nintendo Switch owners can now download the YouTube app via the Nintendo eShop right now free of charge. If you're familiar with YouTube on Android TV, you'll be right at home with YouTube on the Nintendo Switch. Some notable additions include the use of the Joy-Cons or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to navigate its interface. Touchscreen support is limited to video playback and you can't swipe across it either.

And yes you can sign into to you Google account for complete access to subscriptions, history, playlists, and even purchased movies. It also supports the Movies Anywhere program so if you have purchases from Google Play Movies, VUDU, Amazon, and iTunes too. It is important to note that the Nintendo Switch YouTube app is 720p in handheld mode and 1080p in docked mode via a compatible screen.

The first video streaming app to hit the Nintendo Switch was Niconico in July 2017.  Much like YouTube, Niconico users can upload, view, and share videos. Comments on a Niconico video show up on the video itself. This lets commenters respond immediately to the events unfolding onscreen, giving the illusion of a communal watching experience. Uploaders can annotate videos, add special effects, and even quizzes via special commands known as Nicoscript.

At the moment the Niconico app is completely in Japanese and requires a Niconico account to view videos. Firing up the app for the first time explains that your Nintendo Network ID, date of birth, email address, and profile details will be shared with Niconico.

Comments

YouTube, Nintendo Switch
