Microsoft Has No Plans to Bring Xbox Live SDK to Nintendo Switch

Microsoft has confirmed that it has no plans to bring the Xbox Live SDK, which adds Xbox-centric features like achievements and gamerscore to the Nintendo Switch. This was revealed during a GDC 2019 keynote from the company that focussed on bringing the Xbox Live SDK to Android and iOS. Though it will however, support select Nintendo Switch titles in receiving Xbox Live achievements similar to how Minecraft has them on Nintendo's hybrid console.

"Microsoft: no plans for an Xbox Live SDK for Switch right now, but expect more games like Cuphead to come to Switch with Live enabled over there next year," tweeted an attendee at Microsoft's event (via Nintendo Everything).

Last week, Microsoft announced what's being described as the Microsoft Game Stack, allowing developers to use all of its tools and services for game development. These include Azure and PlayFab, which let developers build cloud-connected games. It will also include the likes of DirectX, Havok, Mixer, Xbox Game Studios, Simplygon, and the aforementioned Xbox Live.

This won't be the first time Xbox Live would find itself in Android and iOS games however, certain features like achievements for example, are available in Microsoft-published titles like Minecraft and Wordament.

Microsoft is also open to bringing Xbox Live for game developers working on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, though it's unlikely to happen just yet. Though Microsoft cloud gaming boss Kareem Chodhry hinted at a potential announcement for the latter in the future.

"Our goal is to really unite the 2 billion gamers of the world and we're big fans of our Xbox Live community, but we don't have any specific announcements as it relates to Switch today,” he said in conversation with The Verge.

"If you've watched us for the past few years, we've taken a very inclusive approach," said Choudhry. "Phil [Spencer] has been very proactive on issues like crossplay, cross-progression, and uniting gamer networks, and we're willing to partner with the industry as much as we possibly can."

