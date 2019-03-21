Technology News

Microsoft Has No Plans to Bring Xbox Live SDK to Nintendo Switch

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Has No Plans to Bring Xbox Live SDK to Nintendo Switch

Xbox Live achievements for more Nintendo Switch games won't happen just yet

Highlights

  • The company launched a new Xbox Live SDK for mobile game developers
  • Certain games will use Xbox Live SDK features for Nintendo Switch
  • These include the likes of the recently announced Cuphead

Microsoft has confirmed that it has no plans to bring the Xbox Live SDK, which adds Xbox-centric features like achievements and gamerscore to the Nintendo Switch. This was revealed during a GDC 2019 keynote from the company that focussed on bringing the Xbox Live SDK to Android and iOS. Though it will however, support select Nintendo Switch titles in receiving Xbox Live achievements similar to how Minecraft has them on Nintendo's hybrid console.

"Microsoft: no plans for an Xbox Live SDK for Switch right now, but expect more games like Cuphead to come to Switch with Live enabled over there next year," tweeted an attendee at Microsoft's event (via Nintendo Everything).

Last week, Microsoft announced what's being described as the Microsoft Game Stack, allowing developers to use all of its tools and services for game development. These include Azure and PlayFab, which let developers build cloud-connected games. It will also include the likes of DirectX, Havok, Mixer, Xbox Game Studios, Simplygon, and the aforementioned Xbox Live.

This won't be the first time Xbox Live would find itself in Android and iOS games however, certain features like achievements for example, are available in Microsoft-published titles like Minecraft and Wordament.

Microsoft is also open to bringing Xbox Live for game developers working on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, though it's unlikely to happen just yet. Though Microsoft cloud gaming boss Kareem Chodhry hinted at a potential announcement for the latter in the future.

"Our goal is to really unite the 2 billion gamers of the world and we're big fans of our Xbox Live community, but we don't have any specific announcements as it relates to Switch today,” he said in conversation with The Verge.

"If you've watched us for the past few years, we've taken a very inclusive approach," said Choudhry. "Phil [Spencer] has been very proactive on issues like crossplay, cross-progression, and uniting gamer networks, and we're willing to partner with the industry as much as we possibly can."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

    • Good
    • Sturdy build quality
    • Region-free store
    • Easy to use interface
    • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
    • Bad
    • Screen is easy to scratch
    • Can't pause downloads
    HDD32GB
    ProcessorARM Cortex Octa-Core
    GraphicsNVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM4GB
    USB1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock); 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight297.00kg
    EthernetNo
    Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Live, Microsoft, Nintendo, Microsoft Game Stack, GDC, GDC 2019
    Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
    Zomato Introduces 'Tamper-Proof Packaging' In 10 Indian Cities to Prevent Food Tampering Cases
    Fortnite Has Nearly 250 Million Registered Players; 10.8 Million Concurrent Players at Its Peak
    Smart TV
    Microsoft Has No Plans to Bring Xbox Live SDK to Nintendo Switch
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Latest
    Popular
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos
    OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

    Advertisement

    Oppo F11 Pro
    TRENDING
    1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
    2. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
    3. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
    4. Here's Every New Epic Games Store Exclusive Announced at GDC 2019
    5. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
    6. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
    7. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
    8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
    9. Oculus Rift S With Higher-Resolution Display and Built-In Tracking Announced
    10. Microsoft Surface Go Review
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.