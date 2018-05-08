Nintendo Switch Virtual Console Is Not Coming: Nintendo

The Nintendo Virtual Console was Nintendo's attempt at bringing games from older consoles in a mostly unaltered state for the Nintendo Wii, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS. Before the Nintendo Switch release and even after the hybrid console debuted, rumours were aplenty of the Nintendo Virtual Console coming to the Nintendo Switch. Some even went to the extent of suggesting that GameCube titles would release on the Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo Virtual Console. However Nintendo has laid all speculation to rest, confirming that Nintendo Virtual Console will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

“There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku.

“There are a variety of ways in which classic games from Nintendo and other publishers are made available on Nintendo Switch, such as through Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo eShop or as packaged collections,” the Nintendo spokesperson said. “Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online will provide a fun new way to experience classic NES games that will be different from the Virtual Console service, thanks to enhancements such as added online play, voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app and the various play modes of Nintendo Switch.”

With Nintendo offering more details on its paid service for the Switch called Nintendo Switch Online, we could see if games from other platforms would appear on the service what with NES games making their way to it. However Nintendo said it had “nothing to announce on this topic.”

Earlier in the day, Nintendo officially revealed its Nintendo Switch Online paid service for the hybrid console. With a September 2018 release date, the service includes features such as online play for games like Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the yet to be announced Super Smash Bros. game for the Switch that's going to debut at E3 2018. In addition to this, Nintendo touts cloud saves and access to games from its Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console as other advantages of using the service.

Also, pricing seems to be inline with what was announced prior. A month's subscription for Nintendo Switch Online will cost US$3.99 (about Rs. 250), three months for $7.99 (about Rs. 500), and a full year for $19.99 (about Rs. 1,280). In Japan, the prices for those periods are JPY 300 (about Rs. 170), JPY 800 (about Rs. 460), and JPY 2,400 (about Rs. 1,380), respectively. There is a family plan as well, allowing up eight people to use Nintendo Switch Online for $34.99 for the year (about Rs. 2,350).

"Starting May 15, 2018, it will be possible to create a Nintendo Account Family Group via your Nintendo Account settings. Up to eight Nintendo Accounts (including child accounts) can be linked as a family group," the FAQ on Nintendo's site reads.

