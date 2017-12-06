Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch System Update Version 4.1.0 Out Now

 
06 December 2017
Nintendo Switch System Update Version 4.1.0 Out Now

Highlights

  • Nintendo has released a new system update for the Switch
  • It is version 4.1.0
  • It fixes motion control issues that may arise

Nintendo has released an update for the Nintendo Switch. Dubbed as version 4.1.0, it’s available for download right now. According to the company it includes “general system stability improvements” and more importantly it should fix “an issue that caused motion controls to respond incorrectly when playing games that use the feature”.

A wealth of new releases use motion controls on the Nintendo Switch. These include Skyrim, Resident Evil Revelations, and Super Mario Odyssey to name a few and this update should make playing them a whole lot better.

 

Previously it was leaked that the Nintendo Switch could let you you transfer save data across multiple consoles. Since the Nintendo Switch launch earlier in the year, it’s been a much requested feature as it would allow you to continue your progress in a game on another console without having to start from the beginning.

According to the Nintendo Switch software development kit (SDK) which has been leaked, you can expect to transfer save data from your games as well as a Guest Login function in the future. “In the future, we plan to provide a feature to transfer account save data among multiple consoles. As a result, there is the possibility that user accounts with uninitialized account save data will be added. Note that your design must work without issue, even in this case,” notes from the Nintendo Switch SDK read.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch System Update Version 4.1.0 Out Now
 
 

A R Rahman concert
