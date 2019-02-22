Technology News

Nintendo Switch to Get Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One Games: Report

22 February 2019
Highlights

  • Nintendo and Microsoft have a solid working relationship
  • Microsoft said in the past it wants to bring Game Pass to more devices
  • Ori and the Blind Forest may make it to the Nintendo Switch

Microsoft may bring the Xbox Game Pass library and a select number of its own games to the Nintendo Switch according to a recent report. One of the better Xbox One console exclusives, Ori and the Blind Forest may find its way to the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, Microsoft's streaming initiative, Project xCloud could also make it to the Nintendo Switch as well and may power Game Pass for the Switch. This would make sense when you consider that Microsoft has a working relationship with Nintendo, publishing Minecraft on its consoles. Plus studios owned by the company such as Ninja Theory and Obsidian are still bringing their games to other platforms too.

The source of this report is YouTube channel Direct Feed Games, which tends to have a decent track record regarding Microsoft and Nintendo developments. It was further bolstered by Game Informer stating that Xbox Game Pass could be announced for Nintendo Switch this year.

"In talking with our own sources, it has been suggested that the announcement of Game Pass on Switch could come as soon as this year," reads a post from Game Informer's Imran Khan.

If true it's an interesting approach from Microsoft, possibly indicative that it isn't able to scale a user base for Game Pass on the Xbox One and Windows 10 as fast as it would like. Bringing it to the Nintendo Switch gives Microsoft a wider, growing audience to target in addition to valuable data that could allow it to shape better services.

However, it this does happen, bringing Xbox Game Pass to the Switch also dilutes any reason to own an Xbox One or whatever else Microsoft has planned as its successor. Coupled with a poor run of Xbox One exclusives, and it makes us wonder if this could be the start of Microsoft pivoting from a console and games manufacturer to a developer-distributor role.

It appears that Microsoft wants Xbox Game Pass to be as widespread and prevalent as the company's massive subscription-based breadwinner, Office 365.

"When you think about reaching a customer with this content where their only compute device could be an Android phone, you think about, 'What are all the ways that person pays for content today'?" Xbox boss Phile Spencer said (via Gamesindustry.biz). "So we need to make sure that we're world-class at free-to-play content, but we also look at subscription as a much lower barrier way for a customer to build a library of content.

"So we built Xbox Game Pass -- it started on console, it will come to PC, and eventually it will come to every device -- we use the flywheel that we have with customers on an Xbox to start the growth in Xbox Game Pass. But as somebody sitting back and taking a longer-term view of where our business is going, you should look at that as a business model that we think scales to billions of people not hundreds of millions of people like retail does."

It will be interesting to see if Xbox Game Pass becomes as prevalent as Spencer hopes it does. The service has already seen significant blowback from game makers such as Ubisoft.

"I actually view subscription gaming as inhibiting our progress, and I'll give you two examples. One is with PS Now. I think that's a great technology for getting streaming content to people, but we don't make the money as a publisher — we don't make the same amount of money as we would even just putting stuff on sale. So why bother, from a publisher's standpoint?," asked Ubisoft's Chris Early in conversation with GamesBeat.

"The technology is great for a player. I can play anything anywhere instantly! It's awesome technology, which is inhibited by the business model. So charge a PlayStation Plus add-on to be able to stream any game you own to any device you own. That's a great service for the player. It's going to start people adopting that streaming concept in more places. You'll be able to get to a place where you have more people focused on streaming.

There's a similar challenge with your business model. We see it works. We're believers. You've capped it with a subscription plan, where publishers aren't able to make money. On the other hand, you could just sell the game and let people have the five-minute experience while it downloads, or pay you an add-on price to be able to continue to have fast access in many more places. With subscription it's just giving it away."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

