The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch Set to Release on October 15, Now Up for Pre-Orders With 2 Expansions

The complete edition will include the ‘Hearts of Stone’ and ‘Blood and Wine’ expansion packs.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 17:13 IST
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch Set to Release on October 15, Now Up for Pre-Orders With 2 Expansions

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arrived in 2015 and received widespread critical acclaim

Highlights
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch is now for pre-order
  • Its retail version includes stickers, a game box, a map, and more
  • The game will be playable at 720p in docked mode on the Switch

Nintendo took to the stage at E3 2019 a few months ago and finally confirmed a long-standing rumour – the arrival of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch. Fast forward to Gamescom 2019, and we now have a release date for the multiple award-winning game's Nintendo Switch version. CD Projekt has revealed that the Nintendo Switch edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt releases on October 15. The game is already up for pre-order in some markets and will include two expansions and all of the DLCs released so far. The retail package of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Nintendo Switch version also includes some goodies for fans as well.

The Nintendo Switch port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was officially announced at E3 2019 and it was being developed in collaboration with Saber Interactive. As per a tweet from the franchise's official account, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch will be out on October 15. As for the term ‘Complete Edition', it includes the base game, the ‘Hearts of Stone' and ‘Blood and Wine' expansions, as well as 16 DLCs.

The retail package of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Nintendo Switch version is already up for pre-order from Amazon, where it is currently listed for GBP 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300). The retail package also includes a game box, stickers, a map, and The Witcher Universe: Compendium. A gameplay overview video of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch has also been released, which you can check out below:

 

As far as the actual gameplay experience goes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Nintendo Switch version will reportedly default to 720p when being played in docked mode. The game will rely on dynamic resolution scaling to deliver a steady frame rate. But in handheld mode with the Joy-Con controllers attached, the resolution will fall down to 540p or qHD (960 × 540 pixels) resolution. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 and was almost universally acclaimed, winning multiple game of the year awards for its excellent storyline, gameplay mechanics, and the overall setting.

Further reading: Witcher, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Nintendo Switch, Gamescom, Gamescom 2019
Honor Smartphones
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch Set to Release on October 15, Now Up for Pre-Orders With 2 Expansions
