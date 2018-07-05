NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Skyrim Mod Support Not Planned: Bethesda

 
, 05 July 2018
Nintendo Switch Skyrim Mod Support Not Planned: Bethesda

Highlights

  • Skyrim for Switch won't get the Bethesda Creation Club
  • This means it won't have support for user-generated content
  • Bethesda won't be doing anything to rectify this either

While open-world role-playing game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has support for user-created modifications or mods as they're known for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, don't expect any mods for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. For consoles, all mods have to go through Bethesda's Creation Club. And there are no plans to bring it to the Nintendo Switch at this juncture. Bethesda Games Studio boss Todd Howard confirmed these at Gamelab, a developer event in Spain last week.

"Skyrim Switch has a big community that we haven't supported the way we'd like," Howard said during a talk at Gamelab. He later clarified that he meant it was about the lack of mod support.

"They [the Switch Skyrim community] asked for mods," he said to Eurogamer, "they asked for Creation Club - 'When are we getting more stuff?'"

Right now, Howard admits that Bethesda has done "nothing" because it's "on other things" such as Fallout Shelter for the Switch. When pressed about Skyim mods on the Switch he said it's not going to happen.

"We are not actively doing that," he said. "We would love to see it happen but it's not something we're actively doing."

For what it's worth we felt The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch is near perfect. It might not be the best looking version of the game, but it’s the most accessible, trouble-free way to enjoy this well-worn classic.

Comments

