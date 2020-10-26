Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch Single Joy Con Controller Gets a Price Cut: Here's All You Need to Know

Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Controller Gets a Price Cut: Here's All You Need to Know

The price cut of Nintendo Single Joy-Con will be applicable to Neon Blue and Neon Red colour controller models.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 October 2020 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Controller Gets a Price Cut: Here's All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NintendoAmerica

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller will be available for $39.99 in the US from November 9 onwards

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller will be available for $39.99
  • The price cut will be applicable from November 9 onwards in the US
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller had a price cut recently in Japan too

Nintendo is cutting the price of a single Joy-Con controller to $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000). Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller will be available for purchase at the lower price from in the US from November 9 onwards. The discount will only apply to two controller models – Neon Blue and Neon Red colour variants. Nintendo has been charging $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) for single controller replacement since it launched the Switch in 2017.

The Japanese company announced the price drop through Twitter. A full set of controllers is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900) on the Nintendo Store, although it is available on sale for $69 (roughly Rs. 5,100) on Amazon right now. The price of the full set of controllers will not be affected.

The price drop by Nintendo will be useful for people who want to play games with more people. Nintendo Switch (Review) was released in 2017 and as of June 30 this year, 61.44 million units have been sold globally.

From November 6, Nintendo will also have a price drop in Japan. As per a report, the price of an individual Joy-Con controller will be reduced to JPY 3,740 (roughly $36 or Rs. 2,600) from JPY 4,480 (roughly $43 or Rs. 3,200). This price cut will apply to all available colour variants of the Joy-Con on Nintendo's online store – Grey, Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink, Green, and Neon Red.

Meanwhile, Nintendo may release an upgraded version of the Switch next year, as per recent reports. The reports claim that the company is working on a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch, which will bring better picture quality. Another report claimed that Nintendo is planning on supporting 4K high-definition graphics with more computing power in the next generation Switch. It also states that the upgraded Switch will come with a variety of games from Nintendo as well as from other studios. The games will range from casual experiences to marathon gaming sessions.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller price cut
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Said to Hold Emergency Meeting to Regulate US Elections Content
The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Episodes, and More

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Controller Gets a Price Cut: Here's All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Surface Online
  2. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla
  3. iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
  4. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  5. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  8. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  9. Vivo V20 Review
  10. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Controller Gets a Price Cut: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Facebook Said to Hold Emergency Meeting to Regulate US Elections Content
  3. GitHub Removes Popular YouTube Download Tool After Copyright Infringement Notice
  4. Redmi Note 10 4G Model Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With 22.5W Fast Charging
  5. PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones
  6. iPhone 12 Beats iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Loses to iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Drain Test
  7. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store in India to Fix an Issue
  8. Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms
  9. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  10. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Global Mobile Data Speeds in September: Ookla
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com