Nintendo Switch Sales Total 32.27 Million Since Launch

, 31 January 2019
Nintendo Switch Sales Total 32.27 Million Since Launch

Nintendo Switch console and game sales have been solid for Nintendo this quarter

The Nintendo Switch has sold 32.27 million units since its launch in March 2017 with 14.49 million sold last quarter. This was revealed during the company's latest financial report. Nintendo had a 36 percent spike in quarterly operating profit, though it dropped its annual sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch from 20 million to 17 million though expects to sell 110 million units of software instead of 100 million it previously estimated. The Nintendo Switch isn't the only solid performer with Nintendo 3DS sales totalling 74.84 million. Furthermore, 3DS software is at 375.97 million units worldwide lifetime to date compared to the Switch's 163.6 million units in total.

As for game sales, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 15 million units with fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate totalling 12.08 million. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee have sold 10 million units.

Nintendo million sellers list

Nintendo Switch

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 million
  • Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 million
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 million
  • Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 million
  • Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 10.00 million
  • Splatoon 2 – 8.27 million
  • Super Mario Party – 5.30 million
  • 1-2 Switch – 2.86 million
  • Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 million
  • Kirby Star Allies – 2.42 million
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 2.08 million
  • Octopath Traveler – 1.08 million (not counting Japan)
  • Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – 1.06 million
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 1.05 million

Nintendo 3DS

  • Mario Kart 7 – 18.11 million
  • Pokemon X/Y – 16.37 million
  • Pokemon Sun/Moon – 16.14 million
  • Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – 14.17 million
  • New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 13.08 million
  • Super Mario 3D Land – 12.41 million
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 12.10 million
  • Super Smash Bros. for 3DS – 9.45 million
  • Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 8.28 million
  • Tomodachi Life – 6.40 million

With the Nintendo Switch getting new instalments in the Pokemon, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing franchises this year, we won't be surprised to see the list of Nintendo million sellers grow even further.

 

Comments

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sales Total 32.27 Million Since Launch
