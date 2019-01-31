Nintendo Switch Sales Total 32.27 Million Since Launch

The Nintendo Switch has sold 32.27 million units since its launch in March 2017 with 14.49 million sold last quarter. This was revealed during the company's latest financial report. Nintendo had a 36 percent spike in quarterly operating profit, though it dropped its annual sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch from 20 million to 17 million though expects to sell 110 million units of software instead of 100 million it previously estimated. The Nintendo Switch isn't the only solid performer with Nintendo 3DS sales totalling 74.84 million. Furthermore, 3DS software is at 375.97 million units worldwide lifetime to date compared to the Switch's 163.6 million units in total.

As for game sales, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 15 million units with fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate totalling 12.08 million. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee have sold 10 million units.

Nintendo million sellers list

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 million

Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 million

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 10.00 million

Splatoon 2 – 8.27 million

Super Mario Party – 5.30 million

1-2 Switch – 2.86 million

Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 million

Kirby Star Allies – 2.42 million

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 2.08 million

Octopath Traveler – 1.08 million (not counting Japan)

Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – 1.06 million

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 1.05 million

Nintendo 3DS

Mario Kart 7 – 18.11 million

Pokemon X/Y – 16.37 million

Pokemon Sun/Moon – 16.14 million

Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – 14.17 million

New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 13.08 million

Super Mario 3D Land – 12.41 million

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 12.10 million

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS – 9.45 million

Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 8.28 million

Tomodachi Life – 6.40 million

With the Nintendo Switch getting new instalments in the Pokemon, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing franchises this year, we won't be surprised to see the list of Nintendo million sellers grow even further.

